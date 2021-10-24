Cowboy caviar dip for game day

Looking for a super simple dip that’s on the table in five minutes fast?

"This dish is so perfect for game days because it requires no actual cooking, and it can be served cool," says Emily Eggers at legallyhealthyblonde.com . "The longer it sits, the better the flavors are, so feel free to make this ahead of time and store it in the fridge."

Eggers recommends serving the dip with chips. If you have any leftovers, we also think toast makes an excellent vessel for the tasty condiment.

Cowboy Caviar Dip

Serves 6

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

½ cup Red Onion diced

15-ounce Can of Corn

15-ounce Can of Black-Eyed Peas

15-ounce Can of Black Beans

15-ounce Can of Fire-Roasted Garlic Tomatoes (or diced tomatoes)

1 cup Bell Peppers diced

2 Avocados

½ Jalapeño, seeds and stem removed

¼ cup Cilantro, chopped

Dressing Ingredients:

1 lime for two tablespoons lime juice

½ tablespoon Agave Nectar

1 tablespoon Olive Oil

¼ teaspoon Salt, more to taste

¼ teaspoon Cumin

¼ teaspoon Garlic Powder

Pinch of Chili Powder

Directions:

Open and drain each can. Rinse the black-eyed peas, black beans, and corn, but do not rinse the fire-roasted tomatoes. Dice the red onion and the bell pepper, slice the jalapeño and remove the seeds and stems, finely chop the cilantro and dice the avocados. Juice the lime until you have two tablespoons of lime juice. In a small bowl, mix together lime juice, olive oil, agave nectar, and all the spices. Whisk these together, ensuring no clumps remain. Add all the prepared ingredients to a large bowl and mix thoroughly. Add the dressing and mix again. Taste and adjust levels of chili powder and salt.