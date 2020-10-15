Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Europe
Published

Cow-hugging, an alleged wellness fad, has people cuddling farm animals to relieve stress

Tree-hugging is out. Cow-hugging is in.

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Hilarious pics show deer sitting alongside cows, convinced it's one of themVideo

Hilarious pics show deer sitting alongside cows, convinced it's one of them

This little deer has been adopted by cows after losing his heard.

In the increasingly hectic and stressful year of 2020, people are seeking calm wherever they can find it — from frolicking through the fields to adopting plants. But now there’s another natural way to restore your cortisol levels: cow-hugging.

People in several parts of the world have begun to embrace the alleged wellness trend, which reportedly originated in the Netherlands, where it is known as “koe knuffelen.”

According to the BBC, the practice of cuddling cows is supposed to reduce stress in humans by releasing the bonding hormone oxytocin.

Cows are chosen specifically for their warm body temperatures and calm demeanor, the outlet reported.

VIDEOS AND PHOTOS OF 'CUTE' ANIMALS CAN REDUCE STRESS, STUDY CLAIMS

"Cows are very relaxed animals, they don’t fight, they don’t get in trouble," a farm owner who promotes the practice told BBC. "You come to the fields and we have some special hugging cows and you can lay next to [them] — people think it's very relaxing."

A 2007 study suggested that the practice, which is catching on in the U.S. and Switzerland, benefits the cows as well as the humans.

A 2007 study suggested that the practice, which is catching on in the U.S. and Switzerland, benefits the cows as well as the humans. (iStock)

PET OWNER DRILLS HOLES IN FENCE SO 2 DOGS CAN SEE THROUGH

Farms in the United States and Switzerland have also adopted the wellness fad, which, according to a 2007 study in the Applied Animal Behavior Science journal, also benefits the cows.

The researchers found when the animals are rubbed, massaged or pet, they experience relaxation and pleasure as well.

"This suggests that cows may in part perceive human stroking of body regions often-licked similarly to social licking," the researchers write in their study.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Though, if you’re not near a farm, petting smaller domestic animals has also been shown to lower blood pressure in humans and provide relaxation effects.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.