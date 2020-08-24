Twitter user discovers frolicking, goes viral: ‘Y’all ever frolic before?’

Feeling down? Just frolic around.

At least that is what this man who has gone viral for the carefree activity is doing.

“I frolicked for the first time ever today bruh. y’all ever frolic before???? why no one ever tell me about this,” Twitter user Malik wrote in a post, complete with pictures of the pastime.

The tweet has since gone viral with 39.2 thousand retweets and comments and more than 260 thousand likes as of Monday evening.

“if you’re having a bad day. Just frolic. I promise you’ll feel better[.] thanks y’all,” he wrote in a sweet follow-up post, which has also been liked and retweeted.

In his bio, though, Malik admits that he is on the platform to “tell jokes and lie” — so the actual moment he discovered frolicking has not been corroborated.

Regardless, his untroubled, candid photos showing the joys of frolicking have clearly struck a chord with others on the platform.

Even the National Park Service of Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio got in on the fun, reaching out to Malik to tell him they have “lots of places to frolic.”

For anyone who needs a refresher on what it means “to frolic,” according to good old Merriam-Webster dictionary it means “to play and run about happily,” as well as “to amuse oneself: make merry.”

Go forth and frolic.