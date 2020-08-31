Expand / Collapse search
New Zealand buyer spends $5,300 on houseplant, sets record

The website, Trade Me, reported the seriously expensive purchase last week

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
That’s a lot of green.

A New Zealand buyer spent $5,291 for a plant, reportedly setting a record on an auction website for most expensive plant purchased.

The nearly $5,300 price tag was for an extremely rare variegated Rhaphidophora tetrasperma, which is native to Southeast Asia, Vice reported.

The nearly $5,300 price tag was for a Rhaphidophora tetrasperma, similar to the one pictured above

The nearly $5,300 price tag was for a Rhaphidophora tetrasperma, similar to the one pictured above (iStock)

The website, Trade Me, reported the seriously expensive purchase last week.

The plant is reminiscent to the Monstera plant, which has seen a large spike in searches during coronavirus, according to Trade Me. The plant that was purchased at auction is in a different family from the Monstera.

Though expensive, the rare houseplant was not the only one to pull in thousands.

According to Trade Me, a variegated Hoya carnosa compacta sold for $4,200 in June and a variegated Monstera aurea went for more than $3,700, the New York Post reported.

There has been huge spikes in amount of money spent on house plants as an interest in horticulture has increased during coronavirus lockdowns, with many becoming "plant parents" as a way to soothe stress or boredom.

However, before throwing down more than $5,000 on a houseplant, you might want to make sure you’re up to the challenge.

