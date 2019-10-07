Mom responds to Costco customer who allegedly shamed her for being on phone, ignoring 'fussing' babies

One customer allegedly served up some Costco-sized judgment.

A mom who is claiming she was shamed by a customer while standing in line at Costco has gone viral for her recent Facebook post, in which she urges others to be kinder to parents with young children.

MOM'S VIRAL FACEBOOK POST EXPLAINS WHY HAIR SCRUNCHIES ARE 'SECRET' SIGN OF MIDDLE SCHOOL ROMANCE

“To the man at Costco today who glanced over at me on my phone while my babies were fussing and felt the need to say, ‘You see these babies? They fuss like that because they want your attention. Maybe you should get off your phone and give them your attention,” the post begins on the Breastfeeding Mama Talk Facebook page.

The mom goes on to claim that the man’s “parenting advice” came after he had been in the refunds line for “a total of two minutes.” She, however, had been in the Costco check-out line for 15 minutes, and, in that time, had pulled out “books, snacks, patty cake, and even took to creepily pointing out items in [carriages] as customers left the store" in order to entertain her children. Eventually, she writes that she took out her phone to try and download the Costco app to expedite their check-out as her children started to get “a bit fussy” from the wait.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“But thank you for the parenting advice,” she writes, sarcastically. “Thank you for taking the time out of your day to shame a young mother with two tiny children. Thank you for seeing a stressful moment and deciding, ‘I think I’ll make this worse for her.’”

The woman then pens a plea to “everyone,” asking them first to assume that parents shopping with their children are trying their hardest.

“Assume this is the very last place she wants to be. Assume she’d rather be home cuddling, playing, running around with her babies. Assume she probably has had no sleep since her first child was born. Assume she is hungry because her toddler decided he wanted extra eggs this morning so she gave him her breakfast in addition to his own. And if you have nothing kind or supportive to offer her, please mind your own business,” she writes.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The mom’s post was met with many comments from other parents sharing their own experiences with having young children in public.

“An old woman recently said to me that she felt sorry for my baby not getting enough attention because I was on my phone. Firstly my baby was fast asleep, and secondly, I was replying to my friend who I was meeting later at a local farm where we were meeting with our daughters for a picnic and to see the animals,” one woman shared.

“Strangers have no idea how our days go. When they say things like this it drives me crazy!! Sorry you went through this. I would be sooooo upset!” another wrote.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“I have been there done that, but was so glad to meet the most incredible couple who not only purchased my groceries she invited me to church the following week,” one woman shared of a positive encounter.

The hundreds of comments showed an outpouring of praise for the mother and her post.