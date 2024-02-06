Company offers 'unique' chance to 'Scrap Your Ex' this Valentine's Day

A company is offering the chance for the ultimate act of (symbolic) revenge this Valentine's Day: the chance to "scrap" an ex-flame.

"Every year Valentine’s Day marks the season of love and romance, but let’s be honest — not all relationships last the distance, meaning that for some, this time of year can be a reminder of those partners you’d rather forget," said a blog post on Jan. 25, 2024, by the company Scrap Car Comparison, based in the U.K.

"So for those in the midst of a break-up, or suffering from heartbreak this Valentine’s Day, we want to provide a unique way to gain some closure: Say hello to our new ‘Scrap Your Ex‘ scheme and goodbye to your ex," the post also said.

MARYLAND CAT RESCUE LAUNCHES 'NEUTER YOUR EX' FUNDRAISER FOR VALENTINE'S DAY

Scrap Car Comparison is a service that assists consumers with finding the best price for disposing of their cars, according to the company's website.

"We work with hundreds of scrapyards up and down the country, and scrap thousands of vehicles every year — so this year, we wanted to put the vehicles heading to the scrap heap to particularly good use," it also said.

The best way to do this, with the added benefit of a sense of "car-tharsis," is by "naming an old banger about to hit the scrap heap after your ex-partner," said Scrap Car Comparison.

ZOOS CONTINUE VALENTINE'S DAY TRADITION OF NAMING COCKROACHES, ANIMALS AFTER EXES AND LOVED ONES

A person seeking to name a car after a former partner can fill out a form on the Scrap Car Comparison website, the company said.

The requester has to submit the ex's first name and explain why he or she wants the person to be "scrapped."

VALENTINE'S DAY BY THE NUMBERS: FUN FACTS ABOUT THE HOLIDAY

"All entries must be made by the day of love itself," meaning Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, said Scrap Car Comparison.

Pictures posted on the Scrap Car Comparison website show cars that are spray-painted with a person's name, along with heart symbols.

While the company is based in the United Kingdom, anyone — anywhere in the world — is eligible to submit a name to be "scrapped."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"We’re expecting high levels of demand, meaning that we may not be able to scrap everyone’s ex this year, but we’ll do our best," said Scrap Car Comparison.

Those who are picked will get "photographic evidence" of the scrapping, the company said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It's "the ultimate heartbreak healer," the company also said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the company for additional comment.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.