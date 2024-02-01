Maryland cat rescue launches 'neuter your ex' fundraiser for Valentine's Day

A Baltimore-area cat rescue is offering betrayed former lovers the chance to figuratively "neuter" their ex – while they support a good cause and prevent animal overpopulation at the same time.

"Neuter Your Ex this Valentine's Day," the Feline Rescue Association wrote in a Jan. 30 post on Facebook.

The post went on to explain that "for a $25 donation we will name a feral cat after your ex." The cats "will be snipped through our TNR program and returned to their Park Heights colony."

People can donate through the rescue's website, Paypal, or Venmo, the association added.

"Disclosure: All names will be used in the order received," said the Feline Rescue Association.

"It may take several months or more before your name is used, but we promise it will!"

The Feline Rescue Association was founded in 2007. It focuses "on the rescue and rehabilitation of stray, abandoned, neglected and feral street cats in under-resourced neighborhoods throughout Baltimore," says its website.

In the comments section, many Facebook users gleefully reported that they had already donated and were looking forward to seeing the cat that they "honored" get neutered.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Sarah Kahn from the Feline Rescue Association said the fundraiser was inspired by a similar one that the group had seen from other rescues.

"We always have new cats showing up at our Park Heights cat colonies that need TNR or medical intervention," Kahn said.

About 100 cats live in the colony, she said.

TNR, which stands for "trap-neuter-release," is a humane way of controlling cat populations, Elaine Rich, a volunteer with the Feline Rescue Association told Fox News Digital.

Feral cats are trapped, neutered and then returned to their colony – and can no longer sire new kittens.

"TNR is vitally important, because from just one un-spayed female and one un-neutered male, 2 million kittens can be born in just eight years," Rich said.

County services for spaying and neutering feral animals are often extremely limited, and given the volunteer nature of most TNR efforts, these appointments can be tough to schedule around people's jobs, she said.

"Often, organizations and caretakers end up having to pay out of pocket for appointments, and while they are discounted, they still tend to be between $65-85 per cat – and again, you can only bring so many cats in at one time," she said.

Fundraisers like "Neuter Your Ex" have the benefit of helping to defray the costs of medical care, tackle the feral cat crisis and add a bit of humor to a past romantic situation, the rescue indicated.

"What’s more eye catching than neutering/spaying your ex on Valentine’s Day? You get to name a cute cat, and make a difference," said Rich.

"It’s a win-win for everyone – except maybe your ex."

