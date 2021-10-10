Classic, easy guacamole for your next game day spread
Craving guacamole? This simple recipe with only a handful of ingredients hits the spot
If you’re in the mood for guacamole, Kelsey Riley of Planted in the Kitchen is ready to dazzle your taste buds. "This recipe was inspired by the idea of bringing friends and family together over food," Riley tells Fox News. "It's the perfect recipe for game day because it's always a crowd-pleaser and can be easily paired with your favorite fresh veggies, crackers, or chips." Get the recipe below.
Easy Guacamole by Kelsey Riley of Planted in the Kitchen
Serves 6
Prep time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
- 4 medium avocados, mashed
- 3/4 cup tomato, diced
- 1/3 cup cilantro, finely chopped
- 1/4 cup red onion, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon jalapeño pepper, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon serrano pepper, finely chopped
- 1 lime, juiced
- 1 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon white vinegar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
Instructions:
- Wash all produce and prep according to the ingredient list.
- Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix by hand until well combined.
- Serve right away, or place in the refrigerator to allow flavors to meld. If refrigerating, mix again before serving.