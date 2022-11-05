Christmas in November? People reveal the most awesome life 'gifts' ahead of the holidays

A question posted on the social media giant Reddit has elicited more than 8,000 comments in less than 24 hours — and it has nothing to do with elections or politics, with the economy or inflation, or with controversies or conflicts or quandaries.

Instead, it's about life and gratitude — and recognizing the positive things in life.

"What is awesome, has always been awesome, and will forever be awesome?" one Reddit user posed on the hugely popular "Ask Reddit" subreddit.

Read on to see some of the most surprising and intriguing responses on this good-news, gift-of-life theme (and share your own in the comments section below this article).

There are over 38 million subscribers in the Ask Reddit community, which is described by the company as "the place to ask and answer thought-provoking questions."

The following responses are particularly memorable because other Reddit users reacted strongly to them — creating their own threads of extended comment and conversation for nearly all of these ideas mentioned below.

Many of these aren't the types of presents that are gift-wrapped, of course … See the list!

1. "Realizing you still have time!"

2. "Clean drinking water."

3. "Night sky filled with stars."

4. "Good health."

5. "There are certain humans who are consistently decent, honest and reliable their whole lives. Dolly Parton, for example. Sixty years in music and she was a class act as a 16-year-old when she arrived in Nashville and remains that to this day. No scandal, no skeletons. As talented a singer/songwriter as there is. In my honest opinion, ‘I Will Always Love You’ rivals the greatest songs ever written. She is now awesome, has always been awesome and will remain awesome even after she's gone."

6. "Getting a difficult math problem right."

7. "A nice shower after a long day. A satisfying meal after fasting. A nice warmth feeling sitting in the sun on a cold winter day. A nice cool breeze sitting in a tree shade on a hot summer day."

8. "Meetings getting canceled."

9. "Clean sheets."

10. "Hugs."

11. "Taking a nap and waking up to see you've teleported to your bed."

12. "When you finish reading an amazing book, and as you close the cover you get that feeling of immense satisfaction tinged with a tiny bit of sadness that it ended."

13. "Music."

14. "Three-day weekends."

15. "The first time you hold the hand of the person you like."

16. "OK, bear with me, I've been a New Yorker my whole life: the sound of the radiator steam coming up at 5 in the morning on a cold winter's day while snow is falling outside. Just roll back up under the covers. Bonus points if you are off (no commitments) and it's a Saturday. Happened maybe twice in my lifetime."

17. "Walking out of work that last day before your vacation begins. That feeling of looking forward to something fun and different for a week or two if it's on the agenda."

18. "Driving out of your town/city when starting a road trip."

19. "That feeling when something you've been struggling to understand ticks over in your brain. The sudden, wonderful rush when the world becomes just a little bit bigger."

20. "Cats."

21. "Waking up in the middle of the night, and thinking your alarm will go off soon, only to realize you went to bed earlier than usual and you still have hours and hours of sleep left."

22. "Having someone you love tell you they’re really proud of you."

23. "Meteor showers."

24. "Mom."

25. "Doing something that makes a baby laugh. Bonus points if it's repeatable."

26. "The first cup of coffee in the morning."

27. "Friday evenings in expectation of a weekend without any plans."

28. "Nature."

29. "Winning our battle with cancer."

30. "Helping people just to help them."

31. "Cheese."

32. "Compassion."

33. "Watching kids on Christmas morning."

34. "The moment she looks back at you with that type of smile and you realize you have a chance."

35. "Pizza."

36. "Trees."

37. "The look on my daughter's face as she's running toward me when I pick her up from kindergarten."

38. "Fireflies."

39. "Smiles."

40. "Finding money in clothes you didn't wear for a while."

41. "Chocolates."

42. "Pasta."

43. "Fried chicken."

44. "Free stuff."

45. "Die Hard."

46. "The existence of the universe."

47. "Lifting weights and getting stronger."

48. "Peanut butter and jelly toast."

49. "Sleep."

50. "Walking barefoot in the grass."

51. "Rainy days."

52. "Dogs. They're loving, caring, sweet and loyal. They can save lives, lead the blind, assist the disabled, comfort the hurt and so much more. I love dogs. Dogs are great."

53. "Bacon."

54. "Firetrucks."

55. "The good old Grateful Dead."

56. "Partners who keep their promises and do not cheat."

57. "Putting on a pair of heated woolly socks in winter."

58. "Waking up and looking out a window to see that it snowed overnight."

59. "The Beatles."

60. "The other side of the pillow."

Do you agree? Disagree? Share your own thoughts below!