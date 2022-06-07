Get better sleep at night with the help of 10 smart products

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There’s a good night’s sleep — and then there’s a good night’s sleep.

We all know the difference.

Sometimes we get eight hours and wake up refreshed the next morning — yet other times we're groggier than a nurse coming off a night shift.

Rather than trying to figure out ways to feel more awake during the day, let's focus on ways to get a better quality of sleep at night.

A March 2021 survey that studied 2,006 adults online found that over 50% of Americans experienced trouble sleeping during the pandemic; and among those who had sleep disturbances, the most common complaint was difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep, with 46% of respondents sleeping less at night and 36% having disturbing dreams. That's according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

A 2016 survey found that 68% of adults in the U.S. struggle with sleep at least once per week, according to Consumer Reports.

That's a staggering number — but one that we can change by using products that help promote more restful sleep.

Adults in general need seven or more hours of sleep per night for the best health and well-being, the CDC says.

"There are a lot of factors that play into getting a good night’s rest, including your sleep environment, what time you go to bed and wake up, the temperature of your room and even having a comfortable bed," said Dr. Peter Polos, a sleep medicine specialist in Edison, N.J.

"Our body temperature naturally drops during sleep, so maintaining a cool room supports a good night's rest."

Other factors that can make for better sleep include: spinal alignment based on sleep position; temperature regulation; light regulation; sound regulation; and overall relaxation.

Here are 10 products that can help us in a variety of ways.

For ‘smarter’ sleep

"Our body temperature naturally drops during sleep, so maintaining a cool room supports a good night's rest," explained Carleara Weiss, Ph.D., a specialist in sleep and circadian rhythms in Buffalo, N.Y.

"Set the thermostat to around 60-67 degrees Fahrenheit," she advised. Or — "get a thermostat that provides heating and cooling options, and have integrated WiFi and sensors that automatically adjust the temperature and can be set to the ideal sleep temperature while starting your bedtime routine."

The Google Nest Hub with Sleep Sensing offers the ability to control lights and thermostats; plus, it offers smart tracking to monitor your sleeping habits.

It also provides customized analysis to alleviate disturbances such as room lighting, constant temperature change and even your respiratory rate among its other features.

Another smart device that can help us sleep better is Sensate (getsensate.com). Instead of spending days or years trying to master meditation, this smart-touch therapy gadget can help users enter a state of calm in minutes by toning the vagus nerve, which is in charge of stress response. Simply hook it to your smartphone.

For more relaxed sleep

Science shows that weighted blankets have a soothing, calming effect and increase our relaxation.

Saatva’s Organic Weighted Blanket (saatva.com) is made from soft organic cotton velvet; it features all-natural glass beads that provide gentle, even pressure.

The feeling is similar to being hugged, a science-backed phenomenon known as "deep pressure stimulation."

If pregnancy or aches and pains (hip pain, back pain etc.) are compromising your rest, there's Luna's memory foam knee pillow to the rescue (LunaBlanket.com).

It’s cleverly designed to fit comfortably between your knees and provide maximum comfort and the responsive foam accommodates all sizes and sleep positions.

For cooler sleep

Hot sleepers, rejoice. The Smart Topper by Perfectly Snug (PerfectlySnug.com) maintains your ideal temperature all night by gently blowing cool air under and around you.

The Smart Topper senses your body temperature — and auto-adjusts the amount of cooling to ensure you stay comfortable all night.

Also, a science-backed infrared technology is embedded into the fibers, yarns and fabrics of the PureCare Body Chemistry SoftCell Comfy pillow. The textiles capture and convert body heat into infrared energy, improving local circulation and cellular oxygenation.

The product uses the technology to promote a temporary increase in blood flow when you lay your head on it — meaning faster recovery time and more restful sleep.

For ‘darker’ sleep

Our biological clocks understand darkness as a signal to produce melatonin (the natural hormone that induces sleep). So we want to make sure the room we sleep in is dark by using blackout curtains or a sleep mask.

"The ideal blackout curtains block light and also maintain room temperature," advised Dr. Weiss.

The Sleepout Curtain (SleepOutCurtains.com) installs quickly to fit any window in the home — it also packs easily for travel. It’s 100% blackout, certified non-toxic and thermal/sound-insulating.

For more ‘natural’ sleep

Research has shown that having houseplants in your bedroom can help you sleep better.

CostaFarms (CostaFarms.com) has hundreds of plants to choose from — and you can shop by type, color and even personality.

Also, The Sill (thesill.com) offers easy-care plants of many varieties, including snake plants — and planters come in a variety of soothing shades and styles.

For sounder sleep

"A quiet room is imperative," said Dr. Weiss, as noises can bring us out of sleep.

But sometimes complete silence isn’t always best. Experts recommend "white noise" for the most restful sleep, which helps mask any "jarring" noises that can wake us up in the middle of the night.

True white noise essentially "creates a blanket of sound that masks these sudden consistency changes."

White noise is "low-medium and high-frequency sounds played together at the same intensity level," the National Sleep Foundation has pointed out.

LectroFan Classic (SoundofSleep.com) offers 20 unique digital sounds to mask noises, including 10 different electric fan sounds and 10 variations of pure white noise (including pink and brown noise variations).