Move over, charcuterie boards — butter boards are the next big thing

The classic meat and cheese board is out — and the butter board is in, according to many.

There’s a new twist to the popular charcuterie board — typically made for hosting large gatherings or as an appetizer for a party of two.

While the charcuterie board dates back to the Roman Empire during the 15th century, the popular serving option grew online over the last five years or so.

HOW TO MAKE A SPOOKY CHARCUTERIE BOARD COMPLETE WITH PROP SKULL

The butter board, on the other hand, is a newer concept.

So what is this new board — and why has it been taking the internet by storm?

It’s just as it sounds — butter on a board — but with a twist.

CHECK THAT CHARCUTERIE BOARD? CONSUMPTION OF NITRITES, NITRATES MAY BE CONNECTED TO COLON CANCER: REPORT

First, smear softened butter across a clean, smooth board from your pantry.

Then add a personal choice of toppings.

The trendy boards can accommodate various toppings such as garlic, lemon, chives, goat cheese, pepperoni, honey — almost anything.

TikTok creators have taken this idea and made it their own.

Some users have made themed boards to resemble pizza, a fruit platter and even an "everything but the bagel" style of board.

Although the ingredients are different, the butter board is serving the same purpose as the charcuterie board — to be aesthetically pleasing and offer a variety of food or snack choices.

WHY AMERICANS ARE EATING MORE BUTTER THAN EVER

The board can be served with one's bread of choice (many people are choosing sourdough).

But who created this idea?

Butter board lovers credit Chef Joshua McFadden of Portland, Oregon, for the concept he included in his recent 2017 cookbook, "Six Seasons."

Although this idea was published five years ago, social media users have only recently discovered it.

In the book, McFadden discusses the concept of adding two delicious foods into one: butter and bread.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What's clear is that the combination of the two makes for a fascinating appetizer — and a conversation starter as well.