Crab cake stuffed mushroom caps for an appetizer: Try the recipe

As New Year’s Eve approaches, you may be looking for some last-minute appetizers to delight guests without spending too much time in the kitchen.

Consider trying this recipe for "Crab Cake Stuffed Mushroom Caps," developed by the food company, Mind Blown.

"For decades, we’ve been creating traditional crab cakes in small batches – by hand – through our company The Van Cleve Seafood Co. They’re one of our best-selling items," Monica Talbert, co-founder of Mind Blown told Fox News Digital.

Try the Mind Blown mix, or any crab cake that your choose.

Get the full recipe below.

Mind Blown Crab Cake Stuffed Mushroom Caps, developed by Mind Blown

Makes 6 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 Box Mind Blown Crab Cakes, cooked and mashed (or, you can use any crab cake of choice)

1 8-10-oz pack of cremini mushrooms, stems removed

4 oz cream cheese of choice, softened

2 Tbsp. chopped parsley + more for garnish

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 Tsp. hot sauce

¼-teaspoon black pepper

Pink salt to taste

¼-cup Panko breadcrumbs

1 Tbsp. butter of choice, melted

Directions:

1. Prepare the Mind Blown Crab Cakes from frozen:

-Stovetop: In a large skillet heat high-heat oil. Once heated, cook Mind Blown Carb Cakes 1 minute each side; set aside. Remove from skillet and reserve on a plate.

-Air Fryer: Spray the air fryer basket with high-heat oil. Add crab cakes; coat with cooking spray. Turn air fryer on at 370 degrees for 10-12 minutes until golden brown.

2. Place cooked Mind Blown Crab Cakes or cooked crab cakes of choice in a bowl and mash.

3. Prepare the mushroom caps. Wipe down cremini mushrooms with a paper towel and remove the stems.

4. In a large mixing bowl combine mashed Mind Blown Crab Cake mixture, cream cheese, lemon juice, parsley, black pepper, pink salt and hot sauce. Mix until well combined.

5. Fill a piping bag or large ziplock bag with the filling and gently squeeze filling into each mushroom filling it just over the brim.

6. In a small bowl combine Panko bread crumbs and melted butter tossed with a fork to make the topping.

7. Top filled mushrooms gently with the Panko bread crumb mixture or use a spoon to gently pile the bread crumbs on top.

8. Place stuffed mushrooms on a baking sheet and bake at 375° F for 20 minutes or until bubbling and golden on top. Enjoy!

This original recipe is owned by plantbasedseafoodco.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.