Zesty barbecue cheeseburgers with onion: Try the recipe

Craving a delicious burger? These barbecue cheeseburgers are calling.

"What’s great about this burger is that the zesty flavor is built in right from the beginning," says Alex Reitz, chef and recipe developer for the campaign, "Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner." and the Beef Checkoff.

"By incorporating onion and barbecue sauce directly into the beef patty, you’re infusing the burger with an extra kick right from the get-go. You can’t beat it — the burger literally oozes with flavor!" adds Reitz.

Zesty Barbecue Cheeseburgers from Chef Alex Reitz

Makes 4 servings

Prep time: 15-17 minutes

Cook time: 8-10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

4 tablespoons barbecue sauce, divided

4 slices white cheddar, pepper Jack, smoked gouda or provolone cheese

4 whole wheat hamburger buns or pretzel rolls, split, toasted

Lettuce leaves, tomato slices and red onion slices (optional)

Directions:

1. Combine ground beef, chopped onion and 2 tablespoons barbecue sauce in a medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.

2. Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160 °F, turning occasionally. About 1 minute before burgers are done, brush with remaining 2 tablespoons of barbecue sauce and top with cheese. Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160 °F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

3. Line the bottom half of each bun with lettuce, sliced red onion and tomato, as desired; top with burger. Close sandwiches.

This original recipe is owned by beefitswhatsfordinner.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.