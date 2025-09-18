Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Kirk supporters want Starbucks to honor him and cruise line suspends travel to Caribbean destination

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Starbucks cup next to Charlie Kirk

Supporters are calling on Starbucks to permanently add Charlie Kirk's signature mint majesty tea order to menus. (iStock; Sam Hodde for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

TEA TRIBUTE: Charlie Kirk supporters are petitioning Starbucks to honor him by adding his signature tea order to menus nationwide.

'VERY ACHIEVABLE': New research shows eating a certain nut daily lowered LDL cholesterol and improved gut health in adults with metabolic syndrome.

DANGEROUS SHORES: A major cruise line has canceled all stops at a Haiti port amid safety concerns after the U.S. issued a "do not travel" advisory.

"Labadee" sign in bright letters on the beach of Royal Caribbean's private coastal peninsula

Nearly 20 million Americans plan to take cruises this year. (Ron Buskirk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

PRIMED TO SHOP – Amazon has officially announced the dates for its 48-hour fall mega-sale, with discounts on items from home goods to kitchen essentials and more. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

