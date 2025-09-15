Expand / Collapse search
Amazon announces dates for Prime Big Deal Days – Here are the sales starting now

Shop deals on kitchen cookware sets, cozy blankets and electronic accessories

amazon prime boxes delivered to home

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is a great time to start your holiday shopping. (iStock)

Amazon has officially announced the dates for its fall mega-sale. Prime Big Deal Days will run October 7 to 8, 2025. The 48-hour event kicks off the holiday shopping season early and offers Amazon Prime members exclusive discounts across every category, from electronics to home goods to kitchen essentials, toys and more.  

Tips for shopping Prime Big Deal Days

With thousands of deals dropping at once, it’s smart to have a plan before the sale starts:

Get a Prime membership as many of the deals are exclusive to members. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Make a wish list of items you’ve been eyeing – cookware, tech or beauty essentials – so you can spot real discounts.

Use the Amazon app and turn on notifications. You can set up "Deal Alerts" for items on your lists, and Amazon will notify you when they go on sale. You can also get personalized recommendations based on your browsing history.

Act fast on Lightning Deals, which often sell out within minutes.

Whether you’re looking to refresh your kitchen, upgrade electronics, or start holiday shopping early, Prime Big Deal Days is one of the best times to score savings before the Black Friday rush. Keep scrolling for early deals you can shop today.

Ninja air fryer and toaster oven: on sale for $229.99 (30% off)

Original price: $329

This toaster oven cooks up to 30% faster than a standard convection oven.

This toaster oven cooks up to 30% faster than a standard convection oven. (Amazon)

Amazon $329.99

Cook smarter with the Ninja air fryer and toaster oven. It preheats in 90 seconds, cooks 30% faster than standard convection ovens and has room for everything from a sheet pan of veggies to a 12-pound turkey.

21-piece pots and pans set: on sale for $59.98 (51% off)

Original price: $139.99

This cookware set comes with removable handles.

This cookware set comes with removable handles. (Amazon)

Amazon $139.99 $59.98

This cookware set features a premium nonstick coating and removable handles for easy cleaning and compact storage.

TIME TO UPGRADE? APPLE OPENS PREORDERS FOR NEW IPHONE 17, AIRPODS PRO AND WATCHES

Luxury cozy blanket: on sale for $54.78 (44% off)

Original price: $97.99

This cozy blanket is perfectly sized for a sofa or extra blanket for the bed.

This cozy blanket is perfectly sized for a sofa or extra blanket for the bed. (Amazon)

Amazon $97.99 $69.99

Wrap yourself in warmth with the Threadmill luxury cozy blanket. The blanket is woven from 100% natural long-staple yarns and is sized at 90 by 92 inches.

3-piece, hardside luggage set: on sale for $69.99 (30% off)

Original price: $99.99

This three-piece set includes a 20-inch suitcase, a travel duffel bag and a toiletry bag.

This three-piece set includes a 20-inch suitcase, a travel duffel bag and a toiletry bag. (Amazon)

Amazon $99.99 $89.99

Travel smarter with this three-piece luggage set, which includes a 20-inch suitcase with a TSA-approved lock, duffel and toiletry bag.  

Knife set: on sale for $17.98 (64% off)

Original price: $49.99

Slice, dice and prep like a pro with this knife set.

Slice, dice and prep like a pro with this knife set. (Amazon)

Amazon $49.99

This complete kitchen knife set has everything you need for effortless meal prep. The knives are dishwasher-safe, have an anti-rust coating and come with blade guards to ensure safe storage.

24-piece black silverware set: $18.99 (30% off)

Original price:$26.99

This stylish flatware is great for holiday entertaining.

This stylish flatware is great for holiday entertaining. (Amazon)

Amazon $26.99 $19.99

Set your table in style with this stainless steel flatware set for four. Finished in polished black and complete with four steak knives, it blends modern elegance with everyday function.

FALL AND HALLOWEEN WREATHS TO CELEBRATE THE SEASON

Nespresso De'Longhi VertuoPlus: on sale for $174.30 (30% off)

Original price: $249

Brew your morning cup of coffee or espresso with the touch of a button.

Brew your morning cup of coffee or espresso with the touch of a button. (Amazon)

Amazon $249 $174.30

Brew a perfect cup of coffee or espresso at the touch of a button with the Nespresso De'Longhi VertuoPlus. It heats up in 25 seconds, brews four cup sizes, shuts off automatically and comes with an Aeroccino3 to perfectly froth your milk.

iPhone wireless charger: on sale for $13.65 (38% off)

Original price: $21.99

This wireless charger works with iPhone 12/13/14/15/16 series and MagSafe cases.

This wireless charger works with iPhone 12/13/14/15/16 series and MagSafe cases. (Amazon)

Amazon $21.99 $13.65

These wireless phone chargers are MagSafe-compatible and feature an auto-aligned charging area. The pack comes with two chargers that are compatible with iPhone 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16 models.

Samsung Galaxy ring: on sale for $269.99 (33% off)

Original price: $399.99

Wear this lightweight ring to bed and learn about your sleep quality.

Wear this lightweight ring to bed and learn about your sleep quality. (Amazon)

Amazon $399.99

Track your health and sleep with the lightweight Samsung Galaxy Ring – designed to deliver deep health insights all day long.

Wi-Fi range extender: on sale for $44.99 (44% off)

Original price: $79.99

Boost the range of your home internet with this Wi-Fi extender.

Boost the range of your home internet with this Wi-Fi extender. (Amazon)

Amazon $79.99 $44.99

Say goodbye to dead zones in your home with this Wi-Fi extender that delivers speeds up to 1300 Mbps, covers 2,200 sq. ft. and keeps 32 devices connected with ease. 

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: on sale for $29.99 (40% off)

Original price: $49.99

Elevate your entertainment experience with the best-selling Amazon Fire 4K streaming stick. 

Elevate your entertainment experience with the best-selling Amazon Fire 4K streaming stick.  (Amazon)

Amazon $49.99 $29.99

Stream smarter with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. It supports Wi-Fi 6 to ensure smooth playback, while an AI search function helps you find movies by actor, plot or even quotes.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

