Charlie Kirk supporters petition Starbucks to memorialize him with his go-to drink order

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A group of Charlie Kirk supporters is petitioning Starbucks to honor the slain conservative activist by adding his signature tea order to menus nationwide.

The campaign, called "Get Charlie Kirk's Starbucks Order On Every Starbucks Menu," was launched on Change.org on Sept. 14.

In the petition description, the organizer wrote that Kirk's murder has left "millions of people around the world … heartbroken, agonized and completely devastated."

CHARLIE KIRK DELIVERED MESSAGE ABOUT LIFE'S UPS AND DOWNS TO RESTAURANT LEADERS HOURS BEFORE SHOOTING DEATH

"To honor Charlie Kirk’s legacy … I and those who join me in signing this petition ask Starbucks to put Charlie Kirk’s order on their menus with the name 'Kirk Special' or 'The Charlie Kirk' or some other iteration containing his name," the organizer added.

As of the early evening of Sept. 17, the petition had accrued a modest number of signatures and a handful of comments from supporters.

"I’m signing in honor of Charlie Kirk," one comment read. "May his legacy of courage, conviction and love for this country continue to inspire others."

Another person wrote, "I think this is important, to remember Charlie's legacy."

FROZEN YOGURT JOINT 'RECEIVING HATE' AND DEATH THREATS FOLLOWING CHARLIE KIRK TRIBUTE

The person added, "He always ordered the drink and kept it with him while debating, so it's like an iconic thing. It's important to not forget him and to remember something about him [that] he always ordered."

The petition came after Kirk's favorite Starbucks order — a mint majesty tea with two honeys — circulated following his killing. Two Starbucks cups were photographed near him moments before he was fatally shot on Sept. 10.

A resurfaced video posted by Turning Point USA shows Kirk explaining his order.

"My question is, what is your Starbucks order? You've been carrying a Starbucks cup around all day," a student asked him.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"That's a great question," Kirk responded. "I literally drink this for one reason, because I lose my voice very easily. It is literally just mint majesty tea with two honeys."

"And I drink like nine of them a day," he said. "Otherwise, I lose my voice … so now you know the Starbucks order."

Fox News Digital reached out to Starbucks for more information. The company did not return a request for comment.

MORE FROM FOX NEWS LIFESTYLE

Fox News Digital also reached out to Change.org.

The petition came as a Starbucks worker in Yucaipa, California, was called out on TikTok for refusing to write Charlie Kirk's name for an order.

The TikTok user said that her husband ordered a mint majesty tea under Kirk's name and was told that he had to "pick a different name" because they don't "honor politics here."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Starbucks told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that there was no policy against writing Kirk's name on a cup and that the company was "working to understand what took place in this store."

Ashley DiMella of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.