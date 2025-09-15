Major cruise line suspends Caribbean destination visits amid kidnappings, safety concerns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Royal Caribbean Cruises has canceled scheduled visits to a private port in Haiti until next spring.

The cruise line has a stop in Labadee, which is located on the northern coast.

A Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson told Fox News Digital that "out of an abundance of caution, we have paused our upcoming visits through April 2026."

The spokesperson added, "We are communicating with our guests directly."

The U.S. Department of State moved Haiti’s travel advisory to a "Do Not Travel" country on Jul. 15.

"Do not travel to Haiti due to kidnapping, crime, terrorist activity, civil unrest, and limited health care," reads the advisory.

American citizens have been victims, with the State Department writing that kidnappers "demand ransoms" and "victims’ families have paid tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars."

Royal Caribbean lists 41 itineraries on its website, including stops in Labadee.

"Here, you’ll find pristine sands, coral reefs and jungle-covered hilltops nestling lagoon-like bays," the site says. "There’s no shortage of places to relax and recharge across five stretches of beach."

It says that the "fascinating culture, history and the natural beauty of Haiti’s spectacular coasts wait to be discovered around every corner. Escape to the Western Caribbean for a wilder way to experience paradise."

In January, AAA released its first-ever " Cruise Travel Forecast."

It projects that 19 million Americans plan to take cruises this year.

Stewart Chiron, a Miami-based cruise industry expert known as "The Cruise Guy," told Fox News Digital that "2025 is another record year."

Chiron said he sees demand surging in the Caribbean, Alaska and Europe.

