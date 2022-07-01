Celebrate the 4th of July weekend in Boston: 'All about traditions'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nothing says 4th of July quite like a celebration in one of the most influential cities in the U.S.

Fox Nation host Abby Hornacek joined "Fox & Friends" on Friday morning from a significant location on this Independence Day weekend: Boston, Mass.

Boston, the location of the Boston Tea Party and the beginning of the Revolutionary War, plays a large role in the history of the United States and its independence.

Hornacek spoke with George T. Comeau, Boston Harborfest marketing manager, about the history of Boston and why this weekend is so important.

"You’re walking the same streets that John Adams, Paul Revere, Crispus Attucks [did] — it began right here in downtown Boston," he said.

"What better place to celebrate than right in the heart of the city?"

Celebrations begin Friday, including a visit from the British Consulate General of Boston and a special cake-cutting ceremony by the commander of the USS Constitution.

"The commander is a female. It’s the first female commander of the U.S.S. Constitution, the oldest commissioned war ship … and she’s going to cut the cake ceremonially with a saber," he said.

This year's cake is 4' by 8' and is expected to be a hit with the crowd.

With celebrations surrounding the historic Downtown Crossing, over 32 events will be held over the weekend — including U.S Army band appearance, a chowder fest and a car show.

"A lot of it is rooted in history, authenticity and tradition that is Boston," he said.

Events begin Friday, July 1, and occur through July 4.