Corn dog bites, a viral 4th of July recipe: 'Easy to feed to a crowd'

If you have a hankering for a corn dog but don’t plan on going to a Fourth of July festival, there’s a viral DIY recipe that can satisfy your craving.

Lifestyle blogger Macy Blackwell showed her TikTok followers that corn dogs can be made at home.

Even better, the cornmeal and sausage dish can be made into a bite-sized hors d'oeuvre that’ll impress guests who stop by for an Independence Day celebration.

"Corn dog Bites," Blackwell captioned her TikTok video on June 3, which has been viewed more than 490,100 times.

In the 15-second timelapse, Blackwell prepares instant cornbread mix and pours it into a greased muffin pan.

Macy Blackwell’s Corn dog Bites Instant cornbread mix 1 egg 2 tablespoons butter 1/3 cup milk Pack of frozen hotdogs Non-stick cooking spray Optional: Ketchup and mustard

She then chops a pack of hotdogs into small bite-sized pieces before inserting them into the center of each cornbread mix-filled cup.

Blackwell places the muffin pan in an oven that’s been preheated to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. She lets the dish cook for 10 minutes.

When the corn dog bites are ready, they can be served with ketchup, mustard or any other topping that’s preferred.

Blackwell opted to stick with a Fourth of July theme and used star-shaped sauce dishes to serve her family’s corn dog dressings.

"They do actually taste like a corn dog, and I love that they are cheap to make," Blackwell told Fox News Digital.

The mother of two, who’s from Indiana, said she served the corn dog bites she made in her video during a family dinner.

She described the recipe as "delicious" and "easy to feed to a crowd."

"They were a hit," Blackwell added. "Both children and adults enjoy them."

Blackwell said she got the idea to make corn dog bites after she saw the recipe having a viral moment on Pinterest. She noted that the photo-sharing website has "different versions" of the easy dish.

Depending on the cornbread brand that’s selected, some might only need water while others might require additional ingredients, including milk, eggs and oil.