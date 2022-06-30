Expand / Collapse search
Holiday
Published

Corn dog bites, a viral 4th of July recipe: 'Easy to feed to a crowd'

Lifestyle blogger and mom Macy Blackwell shares a quick-and-easy Independence Day corn dog recipe that can be made at home

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
How to throw the best backyard Fourth of July party Video

How to throw the best backyard Fourth of July party

Restaurant and catering business owner Butch Yamali shares his tips for a successful Independence Day bash.

If you have a hankering for a corn dog but don’t plan on going to a Fourth of July festival, there’s a viral DIY recipe that can satisfy your craving.

Lifestyle blogger Macy Blackwell showed her TikTok followers that corn dogs can be made at home. 

Even better, the cornmeal and sausage dish can be made into a bite-sized hors d'oeuvre that’ll impress guests who stop by for an Independence Day celebration.

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO INVENTED THE 'CLEAN, WHOLESOME' CORN DOG

"Corn dog Bites," Blackwell captioned her TikTok video on June 3, which has been viewed more than 490,100 times. 

Macy Blackwell, a lifestyle blogger and mother of two, showed her TikTok followers that they can make corn dog bites at home with instant cornbread mix and chopped up hotdogs.

Macy Blackwell, a lifestyle blogger and mother of two, showed her TikTok followers that they can make corn dog bites at home with instant cornbread mix and chopped up hotdogs. (Macy Blackwell)

In the 15-second timelapse, Blackwell prepares instant cornbread mix and pours it into a greased muffin pan.

Macy Blackwell’s Corn dog Bites

    Instant cornbread mix

    1 egg

    2 tablespoons butter

    1/3 cup milk

    Pack of frozen hotdogs

    Non-stick cooking spray

    Optional: Ketchup and mustard

She then chops a pack of hotdogs into small bite-sized pieces before inserting them into the center of each cornbread mix-filled cup.

5 UNEXPECTED FOURTH OF JULY HOT DOG RECIPES

Blackwell places the muffin pan in an oven that’s been preheated to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. She lets the dish cook for 10 minutes.

When the corn dog bites are ready, they can be served with ketchup, mustard or any other topping that’s preferred.

Blackwell opted to stick with a Fourth of July theme and used star-shaped sauce dishes to serve her family’s corn dog dressings.

HOW TO MAKE OUTSIDE-THE-BOX HOT DOGS

"They do actually taste like a corn dog, and I love that they are cheap to make," Blackwell told Fox News Digital.

The mother of two, who’s from Indiana, said she served the corn dog bites she made in her video during a family dinner.

She described the recipe as "delicious" and "easy to feed to a crowd."

"They were a hit," Blackwell added. "Both children and adults enjoy them."

Macy Blackwell cooks corn dog bites for 10 minutes in an oven set at 400 degree Fahrenheit. In a TikTok demo, she opted to serve the dish on a blue starred plate in honor of the 4th of July.

Macy Blackwell cooks corn dog bites for 10 minutes in an oven set at 400 degree Fahrenheit. In a TikTok demo, she opted to serve the dish on a blue starred plate in honor of the 4th of July. (Macy Blackwell)

Blackwell said she got the idea to make corn dog bites after she saw the recipe having a viral moment on Pinterest. She noted that the photo-sharing website has "different versions" of the easy dish.

Depending on the cornbread brand that’s selected, some might only need water while others might require additional ingredients, including milk, eggs and oil. 

Cortney Moore is an associate lifestyle writer/producer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.

