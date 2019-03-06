Bride considers barring friend from bridal party for her 'massive breasts'

One bride-to-be claims to have realized the error of her ways after taking to Reddit to ponder whether or not it was wrong to bar an old friend from her bridal party over the fact that the woman’s “massive breasts” may be a “distraction” on the big day. Reddit users quickly berated the bridezilla for the “horrible” logic, prompting the future bride to apologize for being so “shallow” about the situation.

Last month, the anonymous Redditor took to the social forum to voice her grievances in a thread that has since gone viral with over 1,600 up votes and more than 830 comments, Yahoo Lifestyle reports.

Revealing that she's asked friends from work, college and childhood to be bridesmaids for her upcoming summer wedding, the Redditor said that she had refrained from asking her old pal Erin from being a bridesmaid because she has "massive breasts" due to a "hormone disorder."

FIRST COUSINS DRIVE FROM UTAH TO COLORADO TO GET LEGALLY MARRIED: REPORTS

“I originally planned on asking Erin to be a bridesmaid, but then I started thinking about the logistics of getting a bridesmaid dress tailored to fit her dimensions and how she won't be capable of wearing a strapless dress because she can't do strapless bras,” the future bride lamented. “Also Erin has these shoulder pads for her bra straps that she's insecure about, so she would need a dress with sleeves realistically, and does that mean I have to settle on a bridesmaid dress with sleeves for all the girls to wear in the heat of summer? Or does Erin have to be the only one wearing a different dress?”

“It stressed me out immensely, and I felt that it would be borderline impossible to find a resolution that wouldn't somehow embarrass and/or ostracize Erin,” she continued. “And here's the other issue that might be flirting with 'Bridezilla' territory. Part of me has a fear that Erin's presence would be a distraction.”

“I've been Erin's friend since we were kids… and I have seen how people react to her situation. When people think back on my wedding, I want them to think about how beautiful the venue was, or how nice the wedding party looked, or (dare I say) my fiance and I finally getting hitched!” the bride-to-be mused. “I don't want people to remember my wedding for the bridesmaid with the giant boobs.”

The engaged woman went on to detail that she confided to another close friend about the situation, who was horrified by the story.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“And honestly I recognize that she might be correct, because I'm being selfish...but then I also think that if ever there's a time I can be a little selfish then it's probably my wedding day,” the bride-to-be wrote online.

Commenting Redditors didn’t hold back from chastising the woman for her “horrible” perspective on the matter.

“You specifically didn't include someone in your wedding party for a medical problem they can't control. Trade out the issue at hand with "needs a wheelchair" or "has a prosthetic arm" and you'll see the clear issue,” one user wrote online. “Ultimately yeah, you're right, its your day and you get to be as selfish as you want about it. But that doesn't mean you're not an [expletive] for making those selfish decisions.”

“I know [the author] didn't mean to be malicious, and you can tell she was conflicted, but Erin might not be able to let this go — especially if she hears about the real reason she was excluded,” another agreed.

“As a woman with larger breasts myself, it's COMPLETELY possible to include her in your wedding party. All three weddings I've been in the past few years have had different style bridesmaids dresses based on how the bridesmaid would feel in the dress and how it would fit her body shape, but they were all the exact same color,” one user offered. “Bridesmaids should be made to feel comfortable at your wedding too.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I would be so hurt if someone I knew from childhood decided not to include me because I was too skinny or because I had different colored hair or because I had a certain sized breast,” one critic chirped.

“My heart aches for Erin,” one said.

The overwhelming show of support for Erin apparently prompted the future bride herself to eventually respond to her original post with an update, and apology.

“Thanks for your thoughts. I posted this recognizing that I was being at least a bit of an [expletive], but I failed to fully comprehend… how this seemingly insignificant bit of shallow exclusivity could hurt my friend on a deep level,” the author wrote online. “This is so not worth losing a friend over, and I want to thank many of you for helping me to rediscover some perspective that I lost in the midst of planning for my wedding.”

“I plan to sit down with Erin, apologize, and do what I can to fix the situation. I will provide an update on how that conversation goes if people are interested,” she dished. “Either way, I really am grateful, and DEEPLY humbled, by this response.”