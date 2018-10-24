Bridezilla secretly fattened up her sister bridesmaids before wedding to be 'center of attention'

One anonymous bridezilla is being accused of going "too far” after claiming she secretly fattened up her two “stunning” sisters before their bridesmaid duties, as she desperately wanted to be the “center of attention” and escape her lifelong fear of being “the plain sister" on her big day.

In the searing essay published on Australian lifestyle site Whimn, the now-married author, who identifies herself as "Penny," details the wicked ploy she allegedly concocted, adding that it stemmed from a lifelong feeling of competition with her older and younger siblings — even though she says the trio are “super close.”

Penny further justified the extreme measures, claiming that she and her sisters — Maggie and Charlie — all lived together under one roof with her fiancé Richie before they tied the knot, which contributed to an "intense" atmosphere.

“I’ve been planning my wedding since I knew what a bride was, and I knew I would get a little bridezilla-ish[,] but this wedding-focused atmosphere may have sent me into the stratosphere,” the author admitted. “I started obsessing about every tiny detail and it was pretty much all I spoke about.”

“Both of my sisters are gorgeous. I mean, stunning,” Penny continues. “I always felt like Jan Brady in the middle — I wasn’t as hot and popular as my older sister, and I wasn’t as cute and fun as my younger sister. But I found a man who loved me for me and I couldn’t be happier.”

Meeting with the photographer and considering dresses before her nuptials, Penny admittedly began to “obsess” over the impending wedding photos, and decided that she did not “want to be reminded until my last day on earth that I was the plain sister.” She began to form a devious plan to ensure that her sisters “looked as ordinary as possible on my big day.”

Describing the three women as “fair-skinned and blonde,” the bridezilla selected neon yellow dresses for her sisters that made them appear “washed out and slightly ill,” before setting the “worst” part of her plan in motion.

Penny claimed she began preparing “special slimming” breakfast smoothies for her sisters “every morning,” in the months leading up to the big day, under the guise of helping everyone “look our best." But what Penny instead gave her sisters were drinks prepared with “mega-weight gain protein powder” she bought at a bodybuilding shop.

“I even went as far as buying a weight loss shake and emptying the contents,” she revealed.

“At first I went easy, but by the month before the wedding I was adding triple the prescribed amount into Maggie and Charlie’s smoothie, leaving my own simply as fruit and coconut water.”

When the wedding day finally dawned, the bride was thrilled that her stunt “worked like a charm,” as Maggie and Charlie each had to have their gowns altered for their “thickening waistlines.”

“The day went off without a hitch and everyone had a great time. I never thought for a moment on my wedding day that I wasn’t the center of attention or the most important person in the room,” the newlywed recalled in her essay. “And now, when I look back on my wedding photos – as I do often as we’ve got them displayed around the house – I sometimes feel a twinge of guilt that I’m standing there glowing and gorgeous in my bridal gown, and my sisters are looking washed out and chubby.”

“But mostly I feel happy,” Penny added, before concluding that she’s “glad” Maggie and Charlie have both lost the weight that they unknowingly gained at her hands.

Twitter users, meanwhile, have since declared Penny’s actions as “unbelievable” and that her stunt had “gone way too far.”

