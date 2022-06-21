Breakfast sliders with eggs, ham and cheese: Try the recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sliders don’t need to be relegated to the suppertime slot.

These egg, cheese and ham breakfast sliders are delicious and simple to make.

"This recipe demonstrates the technique for making a bunch of sliders quickly at once. The idea came to me when I was looking at a flat of Hawaiian rolls, the kind that are all attached to each other," said Christine Pittman, founder of COOKtheSTORY.

"I wondered if I could build a big sandwich out of a flat of attached rolls, and then slice them into individual portions afterwards," she said. "It turns out that yes, I could, and that it's a ridiculously quick and easy thing to do."

Pittman is a big fan of the "amazing maple-Dijon glaze that I can never get enough of" which tops off the recipe.

Egg, Cheese and Ham Breakfast Sliders for a Crowd For A Crowd by COOKtheSTORY

Servings: 8 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 13 minutes

Ingredients:

6 eggs

2 Tbsp. water

2 Tbsp. chopped chives

24 mini potato party rolls connected in two flats

8 slices of ham

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

½ cup unsalted butter, melted

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

½ tsp. Dijon mustard

½ tsp. garlic powder

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 °F. Crack the eggs into a medium microwave-safe bowl. Add the water and whisk until well-mixed. Stir in the chives. Microwave on high for one minute. Stir. Microwave for 30 seconds at a time until set, stirring well between each session. Stir really well, mashing with a fork so that the egg pieces are quite small. Meanwhile, use a long serrated knife to slice through a flat of rolls lengthwise, such that you end up with a bottom flat and a top flat. Repeat with the other flat of rolls. Put the bottom flats side by side in a 9×13″ pan. Top each with the ham, divided evenly into smooth layers. Sprinkle with the cheese. Top with the scrambled egg. Add the top flats, cut side down, lining each one up with its bottom. Put the butter, maple syrup, Dijon mustard, and garlic powder into a medium bowl. Whisk until the mustard is well-incorporated into the butter. Drizzle it over the rolls making sure that the top of each bun gets a bit. Use a brush or your fingers to spread the butter mixture around so that all the buns are evenly coated. Cover the pan with foil and bake until the sandwiches are heated through, and the cheese is melted – about 10 minutes. Uncover and bake until the tops of the buns are crisp when you tap on them, 2-3 minutes. Use two large spatulas to get under a flat of rolls and transfer it to a cutting board. Use a big sharp knife to cut the rolls apart along their perforations, yielding 12 sliders. Repeat with the second flat of rolls. Serve immediately.

This original recipe is owned by cookthestory.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.