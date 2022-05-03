Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Food Trends
Published

Hash brown avocado toast recipe from TikTok upgrades a breakfast favorite

Avocado toast gets a hash brown makeover as home chefs on TikTok replace basic bread

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Avocado toast is getting an upgrade with potatoes.

Makers of the popular breakfast and brunch item are replacing the dish’s bread base with a crunchy hash brown patty, and many are calling the creation "hashbrown avocado toast" on social media. 

'CUSTARD TOAST' IS THE NEW VIRAL BREAKFAST FOOD TREND: TRY THE RECIPES 

Kelsey Lynch first shared her hash brown avocado toast recipe to TikTok on Dec. 29, 2020. The trendy recipe has now reached viral status with millions of views.

Kelsey Lynch first shared her hash brown avocado toast recipe to TikTok on Dec. 29, 2020. The trendy recipe has now reached viral status with millions of views. (Kelsey Lynch)

While many aren’t sure who actually came up with the idea of the avocado-hash brown combo, one of the first hash brown avocado toast videos to go viral on the app happened near the end of 2020. 

Kelsey Lynch, the food content creator behind Trader Joe’s Food Reviews and Kelsey Food Reviews, told Fox News Digital that she started the hash brown avocado toast trend.

"It has been amazing seeing it take off," said Lynch, 26, of Colorado. "Hash browns have always been my go-to breakfast food, and when avocado toast started becoming trendy, it was a no-brainer for me to put the two of them together."

VIRAL 'LAZY ENCHILADAS' RECIPE CAN BE PREPARED IN UNDER 30 MINUTES: 'THEY ARE DELICIOUS' 

  • Image 1 of 3

    Kelsey Lynch cooks frozen hash brown patties from Trader Joe's in an airfryer for 12 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. She makes sure to flip the patties half way. (Kelsey Lynch)

  • Image 2 of 3

    Kelsey Lynch slices fresh avocados and adds them to the cooked hash browns patties. (Kelsey Lynch)

  • Image 3 of 3

    Kelsey Lynch follows up her hash browns avocado toast recipe with a fried egg and a chili onion crunch sauce. (Kelsey Lynch)

Lynch personally likes to make her toast with hash browns from Trader Joe’s, but any brand could work.

She then adds fresh avocado slices, fried egg, a chili onion crunch sauce and optional goat cheese crumbles to make her "10-out-of-10" recipe. Her videos on the dish have more than 1.7 million views combined.

Other people have put their own spin on hash brown avocado toast with ingredient modifications and original recipes.

TIKTOK'S 'PESTO EGGS' ARE THE LATEST FOOD TREND: 'YOU WON’T GO BACK' 

As of Tuesday afternoon, videos hashtagged under the term #hashbrownavocadotoast have received more than 5.2 million views on TikTok. 

A similar hashtag known as #avocadohashbrown has more than 3.1 million views.

Kelsey Lynch sometimes adds goat cheese crumbles to her hashbrowns avocado toast recipe.

Kelsey Lynch sometimes adds goat cheese crumbles to her hashbrowns avocado toast recipe. (Kelsey Lynch)

"I’d describe hash brown avocado toast as a salty, crunchy base with creamy avocado on top," said Lynch, who’s a two-time published cookbook author. "I love adding extras like hot honey and goat cheese on top as well."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If you'd like "an even more complete breakfast," Lynch recommends adding an egg.

Cortney Moore is an associate lifestyle writer/producer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.

FEATURED STORY

Parallels of the Ark: How Noah's Journey Symbolizes Jesus