Hash brown avocado toast recipe from TikTok upgrades a breakfast favorite

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Avocado toast is getting an upgrade with potatoes.

Makers of the popular breakfast and brunch item are replacing the dish’s bread base with a crunchy hash brown patty, and many are calling the creation "hashbrown avocado toast" on social media.

'CUSTARD TOAST' IS THE NEW VIRAL BREAKFAST FOOD TREND: TRY THE RECIPES

While many aren’t sure who actually came up with the idea of the avocado-hash brown combo, one of the first hash brown avocado toast videos to go viral on the app happened near the end of 2020.

Kelsey Lynch, the food content creator behind Trader Joe’s Food Reviews and Kelsey Food Reviews, told Fox News Digital that she started the hash brown avocado toast trend.

"It has been amazing seeing it take off," said Lynch, 26, of Colorado. "Hash browns have always been my go-to breakfast food, and when avocado toast started becoming trendy, it was a no-brainer for me to put the two of them together."

VIRAL 'LAZY ENCHILADAS' RECIPE CAN BE PREPARED IN UNDER 30 MINUTES: 'THEY ARE DELICIOUS'

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Lynch personally likes to make her toast with hash browns from Trader Joe’s, but any brand could work.

She then adds fresh avocado slices, fried egg, a chili onion crunch sauce and optional goat cheese crumbles to make her "10-out-of-10" recipe. Her videos on the dish have more than 1.7 million views combined.

Other people have put their own spin on hash brown avocado toast with ingredient modifications and original recipes.

TIKTOK'S 'PESTO EGGS' ARE THE LATEST FOOD TREND: 'YOU WON’T GO BACK'

As of Tuesday afternoon, videos hashtagged under the term #hashbrownavocadotoast have received more than 5.2 million views on TikTok.

A similar hashtag known as #avocadohashbrown has more than 3.1 million views.

"I’d describe hash brown avocado toast as a salty, crunchy base with creamy avocado on top," said Lynch, who’s a two-time published cookbook author. "I love adding extras like hot honey and goat cheese on top as well."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If you'd like "an even more complete breakfast," Lynch recommends adding an egg.