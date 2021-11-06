The easiest chicken parmesan sliders for game day

If you’re on the lookout for a simple NFL game day appetizer, this chicken parm slider may become your new go-to.

"All the elements of your favorite chicken Parmesan recipe come together in this quick, five-minute slider recipe," says Lee Jackson, RD, LDN, dietitian with Team Holly, of the recipe from Holly Clegg’s cookbook trim&TERRIFIC Guys Guide to Eating Well.

"Game day food must be sharable and easy to dig into while still being able to enjoy your guests and the game," Clegg added. "And these chicken Parmesan sliders are perfect, making a great tailgate appetizer, party pick-up, lunch, or anytime snack."

Jackson notes that these sliders freeze exceptionally well, so you can make plenty ahead of time and then pull out, thaw and broil when you’re ready to serve. Note: You can also make these with burger buns instead of miniature rolls if you’d like to serve them as an entrée.

Chicken Parmesan Sliders from Trim&TERRIFIC Gulf Coast Favorites

Makes 12 sliders

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 1 ½-2 minutes

Ingredients:

1 ¾ cups shredded cooked chicken breast (rotisserie), skin removed

1 (8-ounce) tomato sauce

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon basil leaves

1 teaspoon oregano leaves

1 (12-pack) miniature rolls, split in half

¾ cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to broil. Line baking pan with foil.

2. In a bowl, combine chicken, tomato sauce, garlic, basil and oregano.

3. Divide chicken mixture on one side of bread and sprinkle with cheese. Lay the other half of the bread on the baking pan.

4. Broil 1½ - 2 minutes, or until cheese melted and bread toasted. Watch closely. Put one half of the roll on the slider to close the sandwich halves together.

