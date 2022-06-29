Breakfast recipe: Bacon-crab, bread pudding, eggs Benedict

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Take eggs Benedict up a notch with Fulton Fish Market’s riff on the brunch classic, with bacon, fresh crab and bread pudding.

The famed seafood market in New York City is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year and fultonfishmarket.com offers fresh, high-quality seafood to customers nationwide.

From the Manhattan market straight to your doorstep, we're confident you’ll enjoy this over-the-top breakfast dish.

Bacon-Crab Bread Pudding Eggs Benedict Recipe from Fulton Fish Market

Serves 2

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon butter

3 cups bread, cut into cubes

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 package bacon

1 large white onion, minced

¼ cup red bell pepper, minced

⅓ cup chicken broth

⅓ cup heavy cream

3 eggs divided

½ lemon, juiced

1 teaspoon fresh lemon zest

1 tablespoon fresh tarragon, chopped

4 ounces of Fulton Fish Market’s Fresh, Wild Lump Crab meat or crab meat of choice

Salt and pepper, to taste

½ tablespoon distilled white vinegar, to poach eggs

¼ cup hollandaise sauce

1 pinch cayenne pepper, to garnish

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 °F.

2. Butter the inside of 2 x 10-ounce ramekins and place on a baking sheet. Set aside.

3. Place the bread cubes into a large bowl. Set aside.

4. In a large skillet, heat the oil until hot. Add the bacon and cook on medium heat until browned and almost crisp (about 5 minutes). Remove the bacon from the pan, mince it and set it aside.

5. Remove the excess oil from the skillet. Over medium heat, stir in the onion and cook until translucent (about 2 minutes). Stir in the red pepper and cook for 1 additional minute.

6. Stir in the chicken broth and cream, cooking over medium heat until simmering (about 2 minutes).

7. Pour the cream mixture over the bread cubes. Mix thoroughly until all the liquid is absorbed.

8. Stir in one egg, lemon juice, lemon zest and tarragon.

9. Stir in the crab, bacon, salt and pepper.

10. Spoon the bread pudding mixture into the ramekins. Bake until golden brown (about 20 minutes).

11. While the bread pudding is cooking, poach each of the two remaining eggs. Set aside, keeping warm.

12. Remove the pudding from the ramekins and top each with a poached egg. Serve with hollandaise sauce and cayenne pepper.

This original recipe is owned by fultonfishmarket.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.