Eggs Benedict recipe: How to make the breakfast at home

If you're craving a traditional eggs Benedict dish for breakfast or brunch, try out this recipe from Florida-based food blogger and cookbook author, Christine Pittman.

"I'm a big fan of ordering eggs Benedict when I'm out for brunch. But, I've never been a big fan of making it at home because there were too many finicky components," said Pittman, founder of COOKtheSTORY.

"When I discovered the hack for making a super-easy hollandaise sauce in the blender, that helped a lot," she said.

Refining your egg-poaching technique goes a long way, too. You’ll need a mesh sieve and a bit of patience, but once you master how to poach eggs perfectly, you’ll never look back.

"Now, I make Eggs Benedict at home all the time, even for a quick mid-week breakfast-for-dinner. It really is that easy!" said Pittman.

Perfect Eggs Benedict by Christine Pittman, founder of COOKtheSTORY

Servings: Serves 2 per person

Prep time: 40 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

Eggs (2 per person)

Canadian bacon (2 slices per person)

English muffins (1 per person)

For hollandaise sauce:

5 egg yolks (from large eggs)

1 tbsp. lemon juice

½ tsp. salt

Pinch of cayenne pepper

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter

Instructions:

For the sandwich:

Up to a day ahead, poach the eggs. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the eggs to a big bowl of ice water. Refrigerate the bowlful of eggs in cold water for up to one day. Preheat the oven to 200 °F. Cook the Canadian bacon in a single layer over medium heat in a frying pan. Flip it occasionally, just until lightly browned on both sides. Arrange in a single layer on a baking sheet and put it in the warm oven. Toast and butter the English muffins. Put them in a single layer on a baking sheet in the oven. Fill a large bowl with hot tap water. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the cold poached eggs to the hot water. They’ll warm up slowly while you make your hollandaise sauce. Make your hollandaise sauce recipe (you can also use the store-bought packet). Get out one plate per person. On each plate put two toasted English muffin halves. Top each muffin half with a slice of Canadian bacon. Put a paper towel on a plate. Use a slotted spoon to scoop up an egg. Blot the spoon on the paper towel a bit so that the egg is not too watery. Put the egg on top of the Canadian bacon. Continue to do this with all the eggs. Spoon the still-warm Hollandaise Sauce over top of each egg. Serve immediately.

For the hollandaise sauce:

Put the egg yolks, lemon juice, salt, and cayenne pepper in the blender. Pulse a few times to mix. Scrape down the sides of the blender. Melt the butter in the microwave until melted and steaming. With the blender running at medium speed, slowly drizzle the butter into the egg yolks. It should thicken by the time you’ve added all the butter. Continue to blend for an additional 30 seconds for additional thickness. Serve immediately. (You can reheat hollandaise sauce slowly in the microwave, 15 seconds at a time stirring between heats, just until warm, not hot.)

This original recipe is owned by cookthestory.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.