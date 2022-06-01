Best breakfast ever: Maple bacon cinnamon rolls

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you’re looking to take breakfast to delicious new heights, you’ve come to the right place.

"Jazz up your cinnamon rolls with a little maple flavor then balance out the sweetness with crispy bacon bits, and you’ve got deliciously soft and gooey cinnamon rolls," says Britney Brown-Chamberlain, founder of food blog BritneyBreaksBread.com.

She then tops off this indulgent treat with a maple buttercream-like frosting to up the flavor quotient even more.

To cut the perfect cinnamon rolls, Britney suggests using a serrated knife or dental floss to ensure that the rolls don’t fall apart.

"You want all of those bacon bits in every single bite," she says. Save any leftovers in an airtight storage bag or container.

Maple Bacon Cinnamon Rolls by Britney Breaks Bread

Makes 10 servings

Prep time: 2 hours

Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

Cinnamon Rolls

1 cup milk, warm

2 ¼ tsp active dry yeast

1 tbsp sugar (for the yeast)

1 egg

2 egg yolks

½ cup sugar (for the dough)

½ cup salted butter, melted

1 tbsp vanilla extract

4 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp nutmeg

½ tsp kosher salt

Filling

½ cup salted butter, room temperature

1 cup brown sugar

1 tbsp cinnamon

1 tsp maple extract

Pinch of salt

5 pieces of bacon, cooked and diced into bits

Maple Icing

½ cup salted butter, room temperature

3 ½ cups powdered sugar

1 ½ tsp maple extract

1 tsp vanilla extract

3-4 tbsps milk

Pinch of salt

Directions:

1. Warm milk in the microwave for about 30 seconds until lukewarm. Add yeast and 1 tbsp of sugar to the milk mixture and allow the yeast to bloom/become foamy.

2. Add yeast mixture, eggs, sugar, melted butter, vanilla extract, flour, cinnamon, and nutmeg to the bowl of a stand mixer with the dough hook attachment. Mix until just combined, about 2-3 minutes.

3. Dough should be slightly sticky. Scrap the sides of the bottom of the bowl and remove dough from the bowl onto a well floured work surface. Gently knead into a ball. Spray a large bowl with oil and add dough — the dough should be very soft. Cover with plastic wrap or a dishcloth and allow the dough to rise until doubled in size, about 1 ½-2 hours.

4. While dough is rising, preheat oven to 375 °F. Place bacon on a baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes, until crispy. Dab bacon with a paper towel to remove oil. Chop into tiny bits.

5. Mix together the ingredients for the filling by combining room temperature butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, maple extract, and a pinch of salt in a small bowl.

6. Using a rolling pin, roll dough, lengthwise, into a 12x18 rectangle. Spread filling all over the dough and sprinkle the bacon bits on top (save a tiny bit to sprinkle on top after the rolls are finished baking). Roll into a log. Cut 1 ½-2 inch rolls.

7. Place each roll in a 9x13 baking dish about 2 inches apart. Cover with a dishcloth. Allow rolls to rise again for about 30 minutes, until slightly puffy.

8. Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes.

9. Make the maple icing by placing butter into the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment. Beat on medium until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add powdered sugar one cup at a time then add maple extract, vanilla extract, and slowly add milk, one tablespoon at a time. *add more or less depending on desired texture. Add a pinch of salt.

10. Allow rolls to cool then spread icing on top and sprinkle with leftover bacon bits.

This original recipe is owned by britneybreaksbread.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.