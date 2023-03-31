Expand / Collapse search
New York cat named Froggy, a 'sweet, lovable' boy, needs a forever home

Young cat is adjusting well to shelter life, needs a new home and family

By Christine Rousselle | Fox News
Sony teaming up with ASPCA to help stray pets by using hit video game about cat in post-apocalyptic world Video

Sony teaming up with ASPCA to help stray pets by using hit video game about cat in post-apocalyptic world

The hit game 'Stray' is raising awareness – and money – for animals in need with a new program called the ‘Stray Reactions Campaign’ focusing on how pets react to a video game cat. 

A domestic shorthaired tabby named Froggy is looking for a forever home in New York after the stray was brought to a shelter. 

"This two-year-old handsome tabby cat was found by a Good Samaritan who noticed how friendly he was while doing figure eights around her legs," according to his shelter, Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF).

The shelter described Froggy as a "sweet, lovable kitty who enjoys being petted." 

TWO SPECIAL KITTIES IN VIRGINIA NEED TO BE ADOPTED TOGETHER: 'THEIR IMPERFECTIONS MAKE THEM PERFECT'

He's adjusted very well to shelter life after living outside, Fox News Digital is told. 

"Just imagine how great he'll be once he's in his forever home," the shelter added.

Froggy the tabby is looking for a home after spending his first two years of life as a stray.

Froggy the tabby is looking for a home after spending his first two years of life as a stray. (ARF)

Froggy tips the scales at 13.8 pounds, according to his profile on the ARF website. 

WORLD'S OLDEST LIVING CAT IS NEARLY 27 AND LIVES IN ENGLAND: 'SPECIAL CAT'

He recently arrived at the shelter through ARF's "Operation Cat" program, which aims to reduce the number of homeless, feral and stray cats through a trap, neuter and return strategy.

Froggy loves to be petted, according to the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, the shelter where he's living while he awaits a forever home.

Froggy loves to be petted, according to the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, the shelter where he's living while he awaits a forever home. (ARF )

"Volunteer caretakers provide food, water and shelter for over 1,000 cat colonies, ranging in size from two to thirty cats," the ARF website says.

TWO CHUBBY SAN FRANCISCO DOGS ON WEIGHT-LOSS JOURNEY ARE SEEKING A NEW HOME

The cats are then humanely trapped and subsequently spayed or neutered, vaccinated and then released back into the colony. 

Trap, neuter, return programs, such as ARF's "Operation Cat," aim to reduce the number of feral kittens born each year by humanely trapping cats, spaying or neutering them and then returning them to their colony. 

Trap, neuter, return programs, such as ARF's "Operation Cat," aim to reduce the number of feral kittens born each year by humanely trapping cats, spaying or neutering them and then returning them to their colony.  (iStock)

Since the program began in 1997, more than 35,000 feral cats on Long Island have been spayed or neutered through Operation Cat.

Anyone interested in adopting Froggy or any of the other pets available at the shelter should contact ARF.

The ARF Adoption Center is located at 124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton, New York, 11937. 

The center is open for adoptions 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. 

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.