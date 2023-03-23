Two chubby San Francisco dogs on weight-loss journey are seeking a new home

Deep Dish and Jambalaya are a pair of senior dogs in San Francisco that are looking for a new forever home.

The two came to Muttville Senior Dog Rescue, located in San Francisco, from Sonoma County Animal Services after their original guardian became ill and could no longer take care of them.

"Together, they are so friendly and loving. They get along great with other dogs and kids," Muttville told Fox News Digital.

The pups are "strongly bonded," and the shelter does not want to separate them.

Deep Dish, 9, a male Chihuahua mix, is "a very good boy who does well with other dogs."

Jambalaya, 10, is a female Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen. Although visually impaired, she "loves when you are near her," Muttville says.

Both dogs, however, are on weight-loss journeys, according to the shelter.

Deep Dish is 32 pounds, while Jambalaya tips the scales at 37 pounds.

"Deep Dish is a Chihuahua potato extraordinaire," Muttville said. "He's a happy little guy who wags his tail a lot and is easy to handle — but is not so easy to pick up."

Deep Dish helps guide his sister around.

Jambalaya, meanwhile, is "a total sweetheart," her foster mother told the shelter.

She "came to us looking pretty scrappy and scruffy, but she cleaned up real nice!"

Muttville Senior Dog Rescue is a nonprofit organization with a commitment to saving the lives of canines over the age of seven.

The shelter adopts dogs throughout the state of California.

Adoption fees are waived for seniors over the age of 62 years old, as well as for anyone who wishes to adopt one of the "hospice"-designated dogs.

Senior citizens who adopt through the "Seniors for Seniors" program at Muttville also receive a "welcome kit" that includes a harness, collar, leash, dog bowls, dog bed and a starter supply of dog food and medicine, according to its website.

Home modifications, such as a doggy gate, are also available.

Anyone interested in adopting Deep Dish and Jambalaya, or any of the dozens of other senior dogs available through Muttville, can visit muttville.org for more information.

