Blueberry pancakes recipe with a twist: Bake breakfast on a sheet pan

Kathy Kingsley, digital creator at Flavor-feed.com has shared how to make some of the lightest, fluffiest pancakes around.

The coolest part of this recipe? They’re baked in a sheet pan instead of being made on the stove.

"Discovering sheet pan pancakes was a real ‘aha’ moment for me. Weekend pancakes are a staple at my house, but making them individually and then trying to keep them warm, so everyone can eat together was always a challenge," says Kingsley of New York City.

"Enter my sheet pan version, where the same batter with juicy blueberries is baked in a sheet pan yielding light and fluffy pancake squares in no time — and now everyone can easily enjoy breakfast together!" she adds.

Be sure to follow Kingsley’s top tip and always warm the maple syrup before serving.

Sheet Pan Pancakes with Blueberries by Kathy Kingsley Flavor-feed.com

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons (½ stick) butter, melted

2 cups buttermilk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup granulated sugar

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

½ cinnamon, optional

½ tsp. kosher salt

1 ½ cups fresh or frozen blueberries

Butter and warm maple syrup, for serving

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 400° F. Line a rimmed baking sheet (about 13- x-18 inches) with parchment paper. Coat the parchment paper and sides of the baking sheet with about 1 tablespoon of the melted butter.

2. Combine the buttermilk, eggs, vanilla extract and 4 tablespoons of the remaining melted butter in a large bowl – whisk to blend. Then, add the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Fold the flour mixture into the buttermilk mixture, stirring just until the dry ingredients are incorporated, some small lumps are okay.

3. Fold in the blueberries. Pour the batter into the prepared baking sheet and smooth into an even layer. Bake until the pancake is lightly golden and springs back when touched, 12 to 15 minutes.

4. Remove the pancake from the oven. Cut into squares and serve with butter and maple syrup.

This original recipe is owned by flavor-feed.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.