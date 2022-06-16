Easy brioche French toast: Try the sweet breakfast treat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sometimes, a French Toast craving arrives, and you can’t do anything else until you give into it.

Well, next time that occurs, feast on this incredible French toast made with St. Pierre Bakery’s brioche loaf for a sweet and delicious breakfast that brings a taste of Paris into your home.

BAKED OATMEAL IS TIKTOK'S LATEST FOOD TREND: HERE ARE 3 VIRAL RECIPES TO TRY

St. Pierre Bakery has been voted America’s favorite brioche, and it is a favorite of celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and we’re betting it will quickly become a beloved staple in your household, too, after sinking your teeth into the first bite.

BEST BREAKFAST EVER: MAPLE BACON CINNAMON ROLLS

Brioche French Toast by St. Pierre Bakery

Makes 1 serving

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

- 2 slices of St. Pierre Brioche Loaf

- 1 egg

- 1.4 fl oz milk

- ½ tsp cinnamon

- Butter or oil for frying

- Fresh berries

- Syrup

Directions:

Pour the milk into a mixing bowl, add the egg and the cinnamon. Whisk together lightly until thoroughly mixed. Pour the mixture into a large, shallow dish that's bigger than the slices of brioche. Melt the butter in a frying pan (or add the oil). Dip both sides of the brioche into the egg mixture. Add the brioche to the frying pan, and cook both sides until they’re golden brown. Top with fresh berries of your choice, and drizzle with your favorite type of syrup.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This original recipe is owned by stpierrebakery.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.