Heart-shaped pancakes for Father’s Day 2022: Try the recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If dad loves pancakes, this sweet treat in the shape of a heart is perfect for Father’s Day 2022.

"There’s so much creativity that you can use for this recipe, which is so important for me," said Catherine McCord.

She's the food blogger behind Weelicious, the author of "Weelicious: 140 Fast, Fresh, and Easy Recipes" and co-founder of One Potato, an organic meal kit company.

FATHER'S DAY 2022: THE BEST ONE-LINERS AND LIFE ADVICE I'VE EVER GOTTEN FROM DAD

"From the type of batter you decide to use, to the shape of each individual pancake to the toppings," she added.

To make these pancakes extra special, McCord recommends topping them with homemade whipped cream and fresh, in-season berries, preferably from your local farmer’s market.

10 UNIQUE FATHER'S DAY GIFTS FOR NEW DADS

Heart-Shaped Pancakes by Catherine McCord of Weelicious and One Potato

Makes 6-10 servings

Serving size varies depending on the amount of pancake batter used and size of pancakes

Prep time: 5-15 minutes

Cook time: 3-12 minutes

Prep and cook times vary depending on the batter recipe used

Ingredients

1 batch pancake batter of choice (such as Chocolate Pancake Mix by Catherine McCord of Weelicious, below)

1 squeeze bottle with tip

Maple syrup, fresh berries, raspberry sauce, whipped cream, honey or any other desired toppings

FOR FATHER'S DAY, 21 COOL AND AMAZING GIFTS FOR DAD THIS YEAR

Directions

1. Pour pancake batter into a large squeeze bottle. Make sure the tip is large enough for the pancake batter to come out.

2. Over low to medium heat, gently grease your pan. Take a squeeze bottle and draw a freeform heart from one end to the other and then fill in the shape. When the heart starts to bubble, flip and cook for 30-60 seconds.

3. Serve with maple syrup, raspberry sauce, fresh berries or any topping you desire.

Chocolate Pancake Mix by Catherine McCord of Weelicious and One Potato

Makes 16 pancakes

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 3 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup white whole wheat flour

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon sugar

1 large egg, whisked

1 cup milk

1 tablespoon coconut oil

Butter or coconut oil, for greasing the pan

FATHER'S DAY 2022: GREAT GIFTS FOR GRANDFATHERS

Directions

1. In a bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, salt and sugar.

2. In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg, milk and oil.

3. Stir the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until just combined.

4. If you’re making the heart-shaped pancakes read the directions in step 1 above. Otherwise, heat a large skillet or griddle over medium heat and lightly coat with butter or coconut oil.

5. Pour about 1 tablespoon of the pancake mixture onto the griddle (in a heart shape), making as many pancakes as will fit, cook for 2 minutes or until you see bubbles forming.

6. Flip the pancakes and cook for one minute longer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

These original recipes are owned by Weelicious.com and were shared with Fox News Digital.