Plus-size blogger re-creates Meghan Markle fashions

A plus-size blogger’s re-creation of Meghan Markle’s most memorable looks is showing women that they can be stylish in any shape or size.

Katie Sturino, a 36-year-old body-positivity advocate based in New York City, shared a recent fashion shoot in which she dressed like the Duchess of Sussex with some side-by-side comparisons.

“The only woman who can get me to love a purple dress! #supersizethelook Meghan Markle edition. It’s not about who wore it better, style has no size!” Sturino captioned with one photo of her in a purple dress similar to what Markle wore at the One Young World summit in London.

Other popular looks she recreated included Markle’s South African Tour fashions and the denim-wrap dress the royal wore at this year’s US Open.

Sturino, who is the founder of Megababe Beauty, regularly recreates popular looks worn by celebrity women for her series “Super Size the Look.”

“Women often feel that celebrity style is inspiring yet unattainable. Quite often because they feel that they need to be a size 0 to pull off the look,” Sturino told Fox News on Wednesday. “I want to show women that style has no size.”

She started channeling Markle’s wardrobe choices around the time she got engaged to Prince Harry, according to The Sun.

The beauty blogger said she chose Markle as her muse because she’s an “international fashion star” and “women like to dress like the royals.”

“Ironically she has some of the easiest styles to translate because her look is very classic,” she said.

Sturino has also recreated looks worn by Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.

She points out that while her series may be perceived as a “who wore it better,” her only goal is to celebrate beauty in every size.

“It’s not about who wore it better...we both look great!” Sturino captioned in a “Super Size the Look” post recreating an outfit worn by Kendall Jenner. “Put your confidence on first!”