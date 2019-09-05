'Curviest model ever' Hunter McGrady talks struggles of being a plus-size bride

Hunter McGrady made headlines being the "curviest model ever" featured on Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue and now she's gracing another cover as its first plus-size model.

The 26-year-old is featured on The Knot's fall wedding issue and is speaking out about how difficult it is for plus-size brides to shop for a wedding dress.

In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, she revealed she was “elated” to be asked to grace the cover and can offer real-life advice to other women because she just walked down the aisle.

HUNTER MCGRADY RECALLS THE MOMENT SHE ACCEPTED HER GOD-GIVEN BODY

“I really wanted to allow people in to say, ‘Listen, these are the struggles of dress shopping. This is what I went through. This is why wedding planning was either hard or easy for me, whatever it is.’ And just being a plus-size woman getting married,” McGrady said.

“Everyone always told me my whole life, ‘You’re a bigger girl, don’t wear anything skintight, we don’t want to show off those curves. Don’t wear anything covered up to here because it doesn’t look great on your bust,’” she recalled.

HUNTER MCGRADY TALKS BODY PAINT PICS

“So naturally, I’m like, well give me the tightest, sexiest dress for my ceremony and then give me a high neck for my reception. I was like, I’m gonna go against the grain because I love those two things," McGrady said.

McGrady's wedding was custom made for her body by the designers at the label Watters.

VICTORIA BECKHAM CRITICIZED FOR USING 'ILL-LOOKING' MODEL TO PROMOTE LATEST CLOTHING LINE

“I still can’t just go down to Soho or Fifth Avenue and shop. That doesn’t exist for me,” she added. “But yet, 70 percent of America is a size 14 or above.”

McGrady previously told Fox News that she's still on a self-acceptance journey, "Self-love is a never-ending journey, and it's an everyday thing that we have to go through. And whether that be affirmations, whether that be exercise, whether that be therapy. Whatever it is that makes you feel good."

"For me, personally, it took me a few years to really get there and fully embrace myself, my curves, my stretch marks, my cellulite. All the things that just make me who I am," she added.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McGrady regularly practices body positive affirmations in the mirror.

"For me, it was positive affirmations. Quite literally standing in the mirror and telling myself, 'Hunter, you are worthy. You are enough. Your stretch marks are beautiful. Your cellulite is beautiful. These are the attributes that make you who you are, and there's only one of you, and it's special. You're special in your own skin,'" she explained.