Bible verse of the day: Our troubles in life are 'only temporary,' our future is 'with Christ'

"I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world" (John 16:33).

This New Testament verse is comforting and revealing, as Christ acknowledges the stresses and burdens we face on Earth yet offers a promise that he has already brought victory.

How is the Gospel of John different from the three other gospels?

Similar to the synoptic gospels — the Gospels of Matthew, Mark and Luke — John offers "a detailed account of the life of Jesus Christ," according to Christianity.com.

"But while Matthew and Luke record Christ’s birth and Mark picks up the details of Jesus’ life at the beginning of his ministry, John goes all the way back to the beginning of time: ‘In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God,’"(John 1:1) the site notes.

The book of John is an "eyewitness account of Jesus’ ministry," enriched by the author’s "understanding of Jewish traditions and accurate geographical knowledge of Palestine," the website continues.

One Indiana faith leader said that while there are "one million reasons" to become disheartened in today’s world, the faithful still have the certainty of a power greater than our own to love and guide us.

"Family drama, political divides and global havoc all impact our sense of mental and emotional well-being," Lucas Miles, pastor of Nfluence Church in South Bend, Indiana, told Fox News Digital via email.

"I think the tendency for the average person, especially around the holidays, is to attempt to carry these burdens, often for themselves and others," continued Miles, who is also on faculty at Summit Ministries in Manitou Springs, Colorado.

"Most know, though, that this isn’t sustainable," he added.

"As a person of faith, I find great comfort in admitting within myself that I’m unable to carry the weight of the world," he also said.

"Ultimately, this reminds me of my need for Jesus," he said.

"While the rest of the world is breaking down under the burdens of life, we as Christians can break through and find peace even in the face of adversity."

Miles said that through "a revelation of God’s love," we can recognize that the trials of life are "only temporary" — and that "our future is found in eternity with Christ."

He continued, "As he was victorious over death, so I can be victorious over whatever comes against me because I rely on him."

He added, "This Christmas season, may we rekindle our faith in Christ and find peace beyond comprehension."

