Bible verse of the day: As Jesus did, the faithful are 'called to serve people with compassion'

"When [Jesus] saw the crowds, he had compassion for them, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd. Then he said to his disciples, ‘The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few; therefore ask the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into his harvest’" (Matthew 9:36-38).

These verses from the Book of Matthew in the New Testament hold enormous meaning for the faithful — and not just during the Advent season.

This is especially true when the lines are understood within their larger context.

BIBLE VERSE OF THE DAY: OLD TESTAMENT SCRIPTURE PROMISES VICTORY AND ‘HIDING PLACE’ WITH GOD

Jesus, the son of God on Earth, healed the sick, gave sight to the blind and turned hearts of stone into vessels of faith, as many passages in the New Testament reveal.

He did this during his time of public ministry in the region of Galilee as he preached and proclaimed the gospel of the Lord — and aimed to turn as many people as he could toward an abiding faith in God.

These verses offer "a snapshot in a day in the life of Jesus," according to Crosslinechurch.com, a website of Crossline Community Church, a faith community in Laguna Hills, California.

As Jesus spent "time teaching in the synagogues, proclaiming the gospel and healing the sick," so, too, are believers and churches "charged with the same commission of Jesus," said Crossline.

"Help people to see the sufferings of others."

"As followers of Christ, we are called to serve people with compassion, to proclaim the gospel, to make disciples and to bring healing into people’s lives."

BIBLE VERSE OF THE DAY: KEY QUESTION IS, DO WE TRUST IN OURSELVES OR IN GOD?

The site also noted, "Like the first disciples, we are to ask the Lord of the harvest to send out from our congregations workers into the harvest field."

Fr. Jeffrey Kirby, pastor of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Indian Land, South Carolina, responded to the verses from the Book of Matthew with a fervent prayer for people today.

He shared his prayer with Fox News Digital during this Advent season.

AS CHRISTMAS NEARS, IT'S TIME TO ‘RECLAIM’ THE SEASON OF ADVENT, SAYS SOUTH CAROLINA FAITH LEADER

"God, there is so much hurt in our world. There is so much good that needs to be done," said Fr. Kirby.

He added, "Send workers for the harvest. Help people to see the sufferings of others."

"Guide them," he also said, "to do what they can to give others relief and encouragement."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Said Fr. Kirby, "We are your children. Strengthen us to love and serve one another. Amen."

As people did during the time of Jesus, there are many today who are quick to anger, quick to find fault, quick to treat others harshly, or far worse.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The example that Jesus offered during his time on Earth — and still offers today, every day — is one of compassion and kindness.

It's a lasting message of faith, hope and love during the season of Advent leading up to Christmas, and always.