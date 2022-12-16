Bible verse of the day: Jesus makes 'glorious announcement,' promises Holy Spirit will bring 'remembrance'

"But the helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, he will teach you all things, and bring to your remembrance all things that I said to you. Peace I leave with you, my peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid" (John 14:26-27).

Who was the apostle John from the Bible — and can we trust the comfort in this verse today, in our fast and complicated world?

"Along with James and Peter, John was one of Jesus’ closest confidants, so he appears in more biblical accounts than the other disciples," according to Overviewbible.com.

"John was one of Jesus’ three closest disciples," the site also notes.

"There are three times in the synoptic gospels where Peter, James and John get to witness Jesus do things no one else saw."

These times are when Jesus raises Jairus’ daughter from the dead (Mark 5:37); when Jesus speaks to Moses and Elijah (Matthew 17: 1-11); and on the night of his betrayal, in the Garden of Gethsemane, when Jesus takes Peter, James and John with him to pray and asks them to keep watch (Matthew 26: 36-46), according to the same site.

One California faith leader says that this verse is a "wonderful manifestation" of God’s heart for all who trust him.

Jesus makes "the glorious announcement" that the Holy Spirit "would be the very one who would be our helper," Pastor Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills in Southern California told Fox News Digital via email.

"Everyone longs for peace, hope and rest."

"He uses the Word of God in our lives as he directs us."

He continued, "The Holy Spirit walks with us daily and causes us to be mindful of the promises of God."

Noting that "everyone longs for peace, hope and rest," Pastor Hibbs also said, "The truth is that these things can only be found in the pages of the Bible."

He continued, "The more we ingest the Word of God, the more we learn what Jesus has said, the more the Holy Spirit has to bring to our remembrance in our time of need, bringing us true peace, true hope, true rest and more."

He added, "What a fascinating truth and glorious power — it is nothing less than supernatural — the very God of creation has promised us his peace."

Pastor Hibbs said that God has "even gone so far" as to tell us, "Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid."

He said, "I can't think of a more comforting truth to receive and store in my heart than Jesus’ words, 'I'm with you. I'm not going to leave you alone. I know everything that's going on in your life. Don't worry.'"