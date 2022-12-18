Bible verse of the day: We must trust in God, not 'the things of this world,' says faith leader

"Sing aloud, O daughter Zion; shout, O Israel! Rejoice and exult with all your heart, O daughter Jerusalem! The Lord has taken away the judgments against you, he has turned away your enemies. The king of Israel, the Lord, is in your midst; you shall fear disaster no more" (Zephaniah 3:14-15).

This Old Testament verse points to God’s intimate interactions with his people as he speaks through the prophet Zephaniah about the consequences of sin and his steadfast, protective love for them, according to faith leaders.

Who was the prophet Zephaniah?

The book of Zephaniah in the Bible says that he prophesied "during the reign of Josiah, the king of Judah from 640 to 609 BC," according to Insight.org, evangelist Chuck Swindoll’s ministry website.

"Like the writings of many of the prophets, the book of Zephaniah follows a pattern of judgment on all people for their sin followed by the restoration of God’s chosen people," the website notes.

Zephaniah’s "primary target" for God’s "message of judgment," the nation of Judah, had "fallen into grievous sin" under the reign of their king, Manasseh, that website also notes.

"Zephaniah’s prophecy shouted out for godliness and purity in a nation sinful to its core," it says.

‘The people of Judah had long since turned their backs on God, not only in their personal lives but also in their worship," the site also says.

"This reflected the depth of their sin and the deep need for God’s people to be purged on their path to restoration."

The prophet Zephaniah is writing at a "turbulent" time in salvation history, says one South Carolina faith leader.

At this point in history, "most of God’s people had turned to false worship," Fr. Jeffrey Kirby, pastor of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Indian Land, South Carolina, told Fox News Digital.

"The prophet called for a return to God and a trust in him," he said.

"If such a summons was ignored, then God would permit a discipline [or punishment] to fall upon his people."

God eventually restored his people, however, and "allowed for the rebuilding of Jerusalem."

However, "after such a discipline," God would "bring forth a greater blessing to his people," noted Fr. Kirby.

"The people ignored the prophet’s invitation and the kingdom of Judah fell to the Babylonians."

In our own lives, "we must trust in God and not put our confidence in the things of this world," said Fr. Kirby.

He also said, "If we trust in this world, there will be disappointments and heartbreaks. There will be disciplines permitted by God."

"But if we trust in the Lord, bad things might happen, but they will not break us because our hearts are firmly rooted in God."

Fr. Kirby then offered a fervent prayer as we prepare to celebrate Christmas this year.

"Heavenly Father, you are all-good and all-loving. You call us to yourself and invite us to trust you. Give us confidence. Help us to put our hearts in yours. As difficult things happen, we know they will not vanquish us since your strength dwells within us. Fortify us. Bless us with your grace. For you are Lord forever and ever. Amen."