Diners rank the 10 ‘dirtiest’ states for restaurants — see if yours made the list

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

From dirty dining rooms to unwelcome pests, a viral ranking highlights where restaurant cleanliness complaints are piling up, and which states patrons say have the biggest problems.

The list comes from Chicago-based restaurant furniture company Affordable Seating, which analyzed more than 2.8 million TripAdvisor reviews across roughly 40,000 restaurants in 2024, according to reports.

The company focused on low-rated restaurants that received 2.4 stars or fewer in major cities, flagging reviews that mentioned terms such as "dirty restaurant," "hair in food," "rats," and "roaches."

EATING OUT GETTING MORE EXPENSIVE AS AMERICANS HIT ‘MENU PRICE FATIGUE’ NATIONWIDE

The rankings are based on crowdsourced online reviews, not official restaurant inspection data, which is tracked by local and state health departments.

Here’s how the top 10 broke down — and what put each state on the list.

1. New Jersey

New Jersey topped the list by a wide margin, driven by an unusually high volume of complaints referencing dirty dining conditions. The Garden State had 320,520 mentions of "dirty restaurant," 1,883 of "hair in food" and 810 of rats and cockroaches.

CRACKER BARREL EMPLOYEES TOLD TO PAY FOR THEIR OWN ALCOHOL, EAT AT COMPANY RESTAURANTS ON THE ROAD

The number of "dirty restaurant" mentions was more than eight times higher than the top 10 average, pushing the state far ahead of the rest, according to Food Safety News.

2. Florida

Florida’s ranking was fueled by thousands of cleanliness complaints in major tourist hubs. The analysis focused on Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville and St. Petersburg, and excluded Broward and Palm Beach counties, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.

It turned up 4,560 mentions of "dirty restaurant," 1,691 of "hair in food" and 636 of bugs and rodents, according to reports.

TRUE-CRIME RESTAURANT SERVING SERIAL KILLERS’ LAST MEALS DRAWS BACKLASH AS IT EXPANDS TO SECOND CITY

3. California

California’s high ranking was driven largely by pest-related complaints rather than general cleanliness issues. While diners flagged "dirty restaurant" concerns 3,332 times and mentioned hair in food in 1,731 reviews, the state led all others in the top 10 for reports of rats and roaches, with 960 complaints — the most on the list.

4. Arizona

Arizona landed in the top 5 due to steady complaints across all tracked categories, particularly in its most populated metro areas. Reviewers cited "dirty restaurant" issues 1,759 times, along with 639 mentions of hair in food and 443 complaints involving critters.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

5. Texas

Texas’ ranking reflected consistent — though lower — complaint totals spread across its large urban markets. The Lone Star State logged 1,068 "dirty restaurant" mentions, 471 references to hair in food and 232 pest-related complaints, a volume likely influenced by its size and number of restaurants.

6. Louisiana

Louisiana’s placement was driven by a relatively high number of pest-related complaints compared to its overall cleanliness mentions. Reviews included 951 references to dirty restaurants, 412 mentions of hair in food and 399 complaints involving rats and roaches.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

7. Alabama

Alabama saw notable complaints about cleanliness and food handling, though fewer pest reports than many other states on the list. Diners cited dirty restaurants 918 times, hair in food in 404 reviews and pest sightings in 141 cases.

8. Maryland

Maryland’s ranking reflected balanced complaint levels across all tracked categories, rather than a spike in any single issue. The state recorded 884 mentions of dirty restaurants, 436 references to hair in food and 201 vermin-related complaints.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

9. Nevada

Nevada’s position was influenced by a high number of pest complaints relative to its total review count, particularly in tourism-heavy areas. Reviews included 881 mentions of dirty restaurants, 579 references to hair in food and 414 complaints involving rats and roaches.

10. Georgia

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Georgia rounded out the top 10 with moderate but consistent complaint volumes tied to both cleanliness and pests. Reviewers flagged dirty restaurants 856 times, cited hair in food in 375 reviews and mentioned rats or roaches in 216 cases.