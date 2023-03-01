Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Family and Friends
Published

Baby seemingly enjoys ear brushing so much she cries when it stops: 'Gets calm every time'

An infant has gone viral on TikTok for wanting her earlobe brushed while trying to go to sleep

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A viral video of a baby getting the outside of her ear brushed with a cotton swab seems to have been so relaxing that stopping the motion makes her cry.

Kristina Mladenova, a 29-year-old mother from Bulgaria who posts to TikTok for "fun," uploaded the moment to the video-sharing app in November, and the 37-second clip is still getting views.

The video has been viewed over 8.2 million times and has been liked by more than 672,500 TikTok users.

DAD PUTS BABY TO SLEEP WITH HACK, SOCIAL MEDIA USERS PRAISE THE RESULTS 

Mladenova confirmed to Fox News Digital that her daughter Ellie appears to be soothed whenever she gets her ears brushed.

"She gets calm every time I clean her ears but it’s not something I use every time she has to sleep," Mladenova wrote in a TikTok direct message.

Thousands of TikTok users have left comments under Mladenova’s post.

"Now you have to do this forever," one TikTok user wrote.

TEXAS FATHER GOES VIRAL FOR SINGING 'WORSHIP SONG' TO PREMATURE SON IN NICU: 'PROOF THAT GOD IS FAITHFUL' 

"Rather demanding," another user joked.

"My baby loves her ears cleaned too," one mom wrote. "She always stops moving and is completely still while I do it."

"So cute how it soothes her," another user commented. "The silly things that soothe and entertain babies [are] funny!"

  • baby ear
    Image 1 of 2

    Many health experts recommend using a damp washcloth to clean the outside of a baby's ear. (iStock)

  • The anatomy of an outer ear
    Image 2 of 2

    The outer ear is also known as the auricle or pinna. Though, many call it the earlobe. It includes multiple helixes, an antihelix, concha, a tragus and antihelix, a lobule, an intertragic notch, a triangular fossa and an external auditory canal. (iStock)

MOM SLAMMED ON TIKTOK FOR FEEDING BABY 'BLOODY' STEAK: EXPERTS WEIGH IN

Health experts have issued numerous public service announcements that cotton swabs are only suited for cleaning the outer ear and should never be fully inserted into the ear.

The American Academy of Pediatrics, the largest professional association of pediatricians in the U.S., advises parents and caretakers of infants and children to leave earwax alone if it’s not causing adverse symptoms or ear canal blockage.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Putting cotton-tipped swabs into the ear canal pushes wax further into the ear," the academy wrote. "It can cause damage, dizziness and balance problems."

Healthline, an online resource that provides health information, agrees that it’s unsafe to put cotton swabs inside ears, but the health website acknowledges it’s safe to use cotton swabs on the outside of an ear to remove dirt buildup.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines the outer ear as "the part we see on the sides of our heads," which is also known as the earlobe.

There are two other parts to the outer ear – the ear canal and eardrum – according to the CDC, but the health agency doesn’t advise the use of cotton swabs or any other thin objects in these two areas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cortney Moore is an associate lifestyle writer on the Lifestyle team at Fox News Digital.