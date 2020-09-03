Dad puts baby to sleep with hack, social media users praise the results

A social media-famous dad tested out hack that is rumored to put babies to sleep fast.

Austin Miles Geter, a comedic content creator from Texas, posted a Facebook video of himself holding his newborn daughter, Charlie, and saying, “I heard if you gently rub their eyebrows they go to sleep. So, I’m going to try it.”

PARENTS CAPTURE DAUGHTER’S HILARIOUS FACIAL GESTURES WHEN TRYING NEW FOODS

The 59-second clip shows him gently stroking one of the newborn’s eyebrows until her eyes begin to close. Geter holds up his fist in victory as it appears that naptime has taken over for Charlie.

It is not clear where Geter heard of this tactic since he did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

MOM SHARES WITTY RESPONSE AFTER NEIGHBORS WRITE PASSIVE-AGGRESSIVE NOTE ABOUT CRYING INFANT

However, the disposable diaper brand Huggies has a skin care guide published that suggests facial massages are “a really effective way to settle and calm your baby before a nap or when they’re fussing.” Particularly the scalp, forehead and nose bridge were reported to be the most soothing, according to the Australian division of Huggies.

Thousands of commenters flocked to Geter’s video to share their thoughts on the eyebrow method, some of whom tried it themselves and confirmed it worked while others shared their success with nose rubs much like Huggies suggested.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Facebook users who have not tried facial massages as a sleep tactic for infants shared they were impressed with Geter’s video.

“Brilliant,” wrote one commenter. “Wish I knew that trick 17 years ago when my daughter was a beautiful little nugget!”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“I am going to have my 8-year-old try this on momma tonight. Hopefully it will work,” another user joked.

Geter got his start on the short-form video app Vine and had 1.5 million followers before the platform was shut down. As a dad, he shares videos of himself and Charlie across his social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS