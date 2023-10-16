Baby name consultant shares 'gorgeous' boy names that are so rare they've been given to fewer than 10 babies

A baby name expert has taken to TikTok to share a list of some of the rarest baby names that have been given out this year.

Steph Coffield, a baby name consultant based in Minnesota, found a list of 10 boy names from 2022 that are so unique, she said that less than 10 babies have been given these monikers.

Coffield shared the list on her TikTok account, @nameswithsteph, which has since been viewed over half a million times.

The founder of "Names with Steph" used a data list on the Social Security website to find these rare gems.

"These names were given to less than 10 babies, but at least … five," she stated on her TikTok.

In order to even make an appearance on the Social Security list, a name has to have been given out to a minimum of five babies.

Breckett

The name Breckett is a form of the English name Beckett, which means bee cottage.

"Derived from the Old English beo, meaning ‘bee,’ and cot, meaning ‘shelter,’ Beckett is often interpreted as ‘beehive,’" according to the Bump.

The Social Security list has noted the name has been given out a total of seven times this year, Coffield noted.

Cline

The name Cline is of German origin, meaning "little one."

It is a form of the German word "klein," which means little or small, BabyNames.com reported.

"This is a one-syllable surname that I want to see as a first name," Coffield stated on her TikTok.

The name Cline has only been given out to six boys in the last year.

Delfino

The name Delfino is a form of the Greek name Delphin, meaning "dolphin," the Bump stated.

"Are you tired of the typical ‘o’ ending names like Arlo and Hugo?" Coffield commented.

"What about Delfino? It's very sophisticated sounding."

Coffield noted that the name has only been given out to eight boys.

Frey

The name Frey is of Scandinavian origin meaning "lord, exalted one," the Bump reported.

"You love the girl name of Freya, but you're having a boy. How about the name Frey," Coffield commented.

"It's so beautiful! I'm speechless," she added.

The data list on the Social Security website shows that this name has only been given out to nine boys.

Not only is the name "beautiful," according to Coffield, but the Norse god with which it's affiliated is considered the "most handsome of all the deities," according to the Bump.

Guthrie

The name Guthrie is of Gaelic origin, derived from the word gaothair, which means "windy place," the Bump shared.

This is a name she's recommended in the past, said Coffield, in reference to the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

This name has been given out to nine boys this past year.

Ludo

The name Ludo is of German and Flemish origins and is a shortened version of the name Ludwig, meaning "famous fighter," noted the Bump.

Coffield added that this "quirky, cool" name has only been given to seven boys based on Social Security data.

Novian

The name Novian is so unique there is no definitive origin or meaning.

"I was so drawn to this name, and it was only given out to five boys and I couldn't quite figure out why, but I think it's stunning," Coffield commented on her TikTok.

Pacen

The name Pacen is another form of the name Payson, which is of English origin and means "Son of Peace," BabyNames.com reported.

Coffield sees this name as a great alternative to the name Pacey, made popular in the TV show "Dawson's Creek."

It has been given out to a total of six babies this year.

Rennick

The name Rennick is of English origin and means "a dwelling place" or "a farm," MomJunction.com shared.

"I might have favorite on this list and it might be Rennick," Coffield commented. "The options for [a] nickname switch [are] Ren and Nicky — I'm so in love."

Based on the data list provided by Social Security website, nine boys have been named Rennick this past year.

Ulrik

The name Ulrik is of Old German origin.

It means "rich and powerful heritage," according to the Bump.

"The meaning of Ulrik is formed by uodal, meaning ‘heritage,’ and rich, meaning ‘rich’ and powerful.'"

The popular Scandinavian name has been given to five boys this year so far, according to Social Security data.