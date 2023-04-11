Baby names herself from womb, mom on TikTok insists: 'I'm sticking with it'

A palm reader from Utah created and shared a TikTok video about how she believes her daughter named herself from the womb — and now other mothers say they're relating to the story.

Ashie Adams, a content creator and owner of Honey’d Moon Palmistry, uploaded a video in December 2022 detailing how she figured out she should name her daughter Mars — short for Margaret — and all the signs she spotted that led to her decision.

The two-minute and 34-second video, which features a text overlay that says, "Story time about my spirit baby choosing her name," has been viewed more than 3.2 million times. TikTok users are still leaving comments about the clip right underneath it.

In her video, Adams said she strongly believes her daughter’s soul chose her name.

MAN ASKS IF HE'S WRONG FOR OBJECTING TO WIFE'S CHOSEN BABY NAME CHARLES MANSON: 'SAME NAME AS A SERIAL KILLER'

"You don’t get to tell me that’s not what happened because you don’t know how the universe works any more than I do," Adams said in the video.

"So, that’s what happened and I’m sticking with it."

Before her pregnancy, Adams said one name she found herself gravitating toward was Daisy, which is a feminine English name that references the flower, according to a name dictionary published by BabyCentre, a popular parenting resource in the U.K.

The name Daisy is derived from the Old English word "daegeseage," or "the day’s eye," the dictionary notes.

But Adams no longer felt the name Daisy was the right fit for her baby after she learned of her pregnancy in 2021.

REDDIT USER CLAIMS PARENT CONSIDERED BABY NAME LINKED TO FUNGAL INFECTION: 'I WOULDN'T RISK IT'

She said her husband shared that he had a dream they'd name their daughter Margaret.

"It was never a name that I had ever thought of before, and it didn’t really, like, sparkle with me immediately, but I was like, ‘Whatever, I’ll consider it,’" Adams said during her story time video.

"I can’t really picture myself saying Margaret 30 times a day for the rest of my life."

Adams recalled that one day, she searched for nicknames associated with Margaret — and a few sources she looked at noted that the name Daisy is often used as a nickname for Margaret because the French word and name for Daisy is Marguerite.

"I was like, that feels a little synchronistic. That feels kind of like a sign," Adams said. "Maybe her name is supposed to be Margaret. But it still didn’t feel right."

BABY NAMES THAT ARE REPORTEDLY BANNED IN AMERICA: WHAT TO KNOW

Midway through her pregnancy, Adams said a friend mentioned she'd come across someone who named their baby Mars.

Adams said that when she heard the name Mars, she realized, "That is my baby’s name."

Her husband wasn’t "totally sold" on naming their baby Mars, but the couple eventually agreed to name their daughter Margaret, according to Adams.

Her favorite universal sign for her daughter’s name involves the oracle card she said she pulled from a deck on the day she learned of her pregnancy.

"It feels correct to name her Margaret and call her Mars. And that’s what we do," Adams explained.

"We only introduce her as Mars. We only ever call her Mars. Margaret is her name in legal purposes only."

Adams concluded her TikTok video by telling followers that her favorite universal sign for her daughter’s name involves the oracle card she pulled from a deck on the day she learned of her pregnancy.

The card reportedly shows a depiction of the planet Mars and includes the terms "Mars energy" and "softening to love," according to the photo she spliced into her video.

Fox News Digital reached out to Adams for comment.

In terms of baby name advice, Adams said in her viral video that parents often ask how they can find out what their "babies want to be named."

The clip has received more than 615,300 likes.

The first step "is to watch for signs and synchronicities" from the universe, according to Adams.

"Step number two is to be delusional," she joked.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Thousands of TikTok users have commented and shared Adams’ TikTok video.

The clip has also received more than 615,300 likes.

Many users have shared stories about how they found their baby’s name in an unusual way or know someone who has.

"I found my daughter’s name in every crossword puzzle I did while pregnant," one user wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another user wrote, "My mom has the same story about me. I came to her in a dream and told her I was Indigo."

And one TikTok user joked, "I need my baby to speak a little louder about their name, please."

Other TikTok users took Adams’ story as an opportunity to share that they believe in universal signs as well.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Omg is this my sign," one user asked. "I literally want to name my baby girl Jupiter and have been on the fence!"

Said another TikTok user, "Beautiful. We exist in such a perfectly orchestrated universe and it’s incredible what paying attention to the details can do. Thank you for sharing!"