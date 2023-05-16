'Once-popular' baby names for parents who want their child to stand out among Liams and Olivias

If you're an expectant parent looking to steer clear from trendy baby names, consider a list of once-popular names that could make a comeback.

"Previous generations may have cringed at the old-fashioned names of our grandparents, but these once-popular names are back in style and in some cases they’re bigger than ever," Rebekah Wahlberg, associate editor and baby name trends specialist at BabyCenter, shared with Fox News Digital.

So, what happened to the names that once reigned supreme?

"While some names take a decade or so to rebound, other names, like Adelaide, can take 200 years to come back in style," Wahlberg continued.

While some names may never again reached the "hype" they once had, others could still climb in popularity.

Take a look at these baby names that are either due for a comeback, or are already seeing a rise.

Using live data from BabyCenter parents, we've taken a look at the most popular baby names so far this year. So what's trending? So far we're seeing names like Iris, Luca, Penelope, River and Willow trend upward. https://t.co/etRJYOzPUZ #babynames — BabyCenter (@BabyCenter) May 16, 2023

Baby boy and girl names predicted to rise:

Alma

Alma has a Latin origin while the name means "soul." BabyCenter has noticed a sharp increase in popularity, although its peak was "at the turn of the 18th century," the California-based parenting resource shared with Fox News Digital.

Alma has already risen since last year and currently sits at #181 on the list of most popular girl names.

Eugene

Eugene is a Greek name meaning "well-born" or "noble." At one point in time, this name spent over 50 years on the list of top 100 names in the U.S., according ot BabyCenter.

The name has been "on the decline since the 1920s" and barely surpasses the top 1,000 names. In 2022, Eugene was ranked #838 on the list of most popular boy names.

Paul

Paul is an ancient Roman name meaning "small." This once long reigning name was at its prime from 1915 to 1918. The name has slowly been declining over the years and currently sits at #227 for most popular boy names.

Raymond

Raymond is an English name with old Germanic heritage meaning "mighty protector." In 1919, the name peaked at #14 but was hugely popular throughout the early 1900s, according to BabyCenter.

After falling out of the top 50 in most popular baby names in 1971, the name has not recovered.

The name currently sits at #592 on the list of most popular boy names.

Shannon

Shannon is an Irish name meaning "wise river." The gender-neutral name was highly popular from 1970 to 1976, BabyCenter shared. The name has risen up on the list of most popular girl names since 2022 and sits at #1496.

Viola

Viola is a variant of the name Violet, which corresponds with the current nature-name trend, BabyCenter reported. The name Viola reached the top 50 baby names list in 1908, but it has not even surpassed the 1,000 names that sit on top of the list today.

Viola currently sits at #1576 on the list of most popular girl names.

Nature names are continuing to trend in 2023! In fact the name Violet is continuing to grow from last year. Get more nature-inspired baby names: https://t.co/xYlp2Ndt4R #babynames #naturebabynames pic.twitter.com/qyFSRNUXRq — BabyCenter (@BabyCenter) May 11, 2023

Once-popular baby names already seeing a rise:

Adelaide

Adelaide is an Old High Germanic name meaning "noble and kind." The once-popular name was a big hit throughout the 1800s, BabyCenter shared, and has started to move up the ranks on most popular girl names since 2022.

Adelaide has surpassed the top 200 names and sits at #150, reaching "levels near its peak 200 years ago," BabyCenter stated.

August

August stems from the name Augustus meaning "revered" or "exalted." The name reached an all-time high in 1882, but has been declining since.

Just this year, BabyCenter has reported the name topping the list of 100 popular names and is steadily increasing, currently sitting at #94. It's likely that the name will surpass its former fame, BabyCenter shared.

Penelope

Penelope is a Greek name meaning "weaver," that first made an appearance in the Homer's Greek epic, "The Odyssey." The name peaked in popularity in 1944, but once again exploded in 2008. "Penelope is a timeless name that's literary, romantic, and unarguably adorable," BabyCenter's report stated.

The name currently sits at #42 on the list of most popular girl names.

Theodore

Theodore is a Greek name meaning "divine gift." The name peaked in popularity in 1904, while President Theodore Roosevelt was in office, BabyCenter reported.

The name has been on the upswing since 2011 and currently ranks #58 in most popular boy names.