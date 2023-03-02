Expand / Collapse search
Parenting
Published

10 baby names that are 'dying out' in America: From Mildred to Pauline

People search company Spokeo released a study on which baby names are ‘most at risk of extinction’ in the US

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
Some names that were common about a century ago are becoming rarer as couples choose monikers for their babies.

A new study from Spokeo, a California-based people search website, has determined which baby names are "dying out" in the United States.

Researchers at Spokeo reportedly analyzed over 378 million baby name records from the Social Security Administration (SSA) and narrowed down which names have dropped the most in terms of popularity from 1919, when the SSA started keeping name records, to 2021, when the SSA last updated its popular name record.

To determine which names are dying out in America, Spokeo looked at which names fell off the SSA’s top 100 list, the number of name registries from 1919 compared to 2021 and the overall percentage change.

Parents often consult name books and name websites to choose a fitting name for their bundle of joy.

Parents often consult name books and name websites to choose a fitting name for their bundle of joy. (iStock)

Aside from Spokeo’s findings, Fox News Digital consulted BabyNames.com, an online source for baby name meanings, for the meaning of each name that’s reportedly dying out.

Nine of the 10 names Spokeo identified as "most at risk of extinction" are female names, such as Mildred, Gladys and Ethel.

Each name that appears on Spokeo’s list wasn't given to a single baby in 2021, according to SSA records.

Half of the names on the list fell off the SSA’s top 100 list in the 1940s while one name fell off in 1955 and two names respectively fell off in the 1930s and 1960s.

Here’s a look at the 10 names that are dying out in America along with data points aggregated by Spokeo researchers.

Top 10 names dying out in the U.S.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has been compiling lists of baby names since 1919.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has been compiling lists of baby names since 1919. (iStock)

1. Mildred

-A name of English origin that means "mild strength."

Gender: Female

Number registered in 1919: 17,300

Number registered in 2021: 0

Percentage decrease 1919 to 2021: -100%

Year not featured in top 100: 1946

2. Betty

-A name of English origin that means "God is my oath."

Gender: Female

Number registered in 1919: 10,106

Number registered in 2021: 0

Percentage decrease 1919 to 2021: -100%

Year not featured in top 100: 1963

Nine of the 10 names on Spokeo's "dying out" list are generally considered female names.

Nine of the 10 names on Spokeo's "dying out" list are generally considered female names. (iStock)

3. Doris: 

-A name of Greek origin that means "sea."

Gender: Female

Number registered in 1919: 9,434

Number registered in 2021: 0

Percentage decrease 1919 to 2021: -100%

Year not featured in top 100: 1955

4. Gladys 

-A name of Welsh origin that means "country."

Gender: Female

Number registered in 1919: 8,717

Number registered in 2021: 0

Percentage decrease 1919 to 2021: -100%

Year not featured in top 100: 1938

Choosing a baby name can be a challenging task for new mothers.

Choosing a baby name can be a challenging task for new mothers. (iStock)

5. Edna 

-A name of Hebrew origin that means "delicacy" or "tenderness."

Gender: Female

Number registered in 1919: 8,404

Number registered in 2021: 0

Percentage decrease 1919 to 2021: -100%

Year not featured in top 100: 1943

6. Ethel 

-A name of English origin that means "noble."

Gender: Female

Number registered in 1919: 7,809

Number registered in 2021: 0

Percentage decrease 1919 to 2021: -100%

Year not featured in top 100: 1940

Ralph is the only male name to make it onto Spokeo's "dying out" name list.

Ralph is the only male name to make it onto Spokeo's "dying out" name list. (iStock)

7. Ralph

-A name of English origin that means "wolf counsel."

Gender: Male

Number registered in 1919: 7,709

Number registered in 2021: 0

Percentage decrease 1919 to 2021: -100%

Year not featured in top 100: 1964

8. Thelma

-A name of Greek origin that means "Will."

Gender: Female

Number registered in 1919: 7,558

Number registered in 2021: 0

Percentage decrease 1919 to 2021: -100%

Year not featured in top 100: 1940

Most parents have a name picked out by the time of their baby's birth.

Most parents have a name picked out by the time of their baby's birth. (iStock)

9. Marjorie:

-A name of English origin that means "pearl."

Gender: Female

Number registered in 1919: 7,335

Number registered in 2021: 0

Percentage decrease 1919 to 2021: -100%

Year not featured in top 100: 1946

10. Pauline

-A name of French origin that means "small."

Gender: Female

Number registered in 1919: 6,973

Number registered in 2021: 0

Percentage decrease 1919 to 2021: -100%

Year not featured in top 100: 1939

Choosing a baby name is ultimately up to a parent or guardian's personal preference.

Choosing a baby name is ultimately up to a parent or guardian's personal preference. (iStock)

Spokeo reports the top 10 "most popular baby names" in the U.S. are James, John, Robert, Michael, William, David, Mary, Richard, Joseph and Thomas. This is according to the SSA's report on the "Top Names Over the Last 100 Years" from 1922 to 2021.

Each name has reportedly been registered more than two million times from 1919 to 2021. The top name, James, was given to more than 4.8 million boys during that 102-year period, according to the registry data Spokeo consulted.

Cortney Moore is an associate lifestyle writer on the Lifestyle team at Fox News Digital.