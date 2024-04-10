'Armed man' on Scottish train turned out to be 'Star Wars' stormtrooper cosplayer

A Scottish man dressed as a "Star Wars" character caused a brief stir on a train after it was falsely reported that he was armed.

"Was on the train to Dundee for DeeCon in my stormtrooper [costume]," wrote a man known as "Grampian Stormtrooper" on Facebook on April 6.

On the page, Grampian Stormtrooper described himself as a "stormtrooper with a Scottish twist," someone who regularly attends conventions or "cons" dressed in stormtrooper armor and kilt.

"DeeCon," where Grampian Stormtrooper was headed, was held on April 6 at the University of Dundee in Scotland, says its website.

MAY THE FOURTH BE 'I DO': OHIO COUPLE CELEBRATES MAY 4 WITH 'STAR WARS' WEDDING

The train was stopped shortly after it left the station, and a "guard came to chat, asking about blaster."

The guard then asked Grampian Stormtrooper to get off the train "for a chat."

"Apparently someone reported it to the police, train went back to Aberdeen," he wrote.

"Met by two firearms officers, three [Police Scotland officers], two [British Transit Police] — had to chat to them all on train and then in office."

WEDDING TO REMEMBER: COUPLE CELEBRATES 'STAR WARS'-THEMED DAY AS STORM TROOPERS HIT THE DANCE FLOOR

Grampian Stormtrooper was then told to return home for a bag for his "blaster."

He also was "asked not to wear Stormtrooper armor on the train."

"Crazy world we live in," he said, noting that he had been wearing the costume on trains and buses for 10 years with no issues.

The British Transport Police, which patrols the railways in England, Scotland and Wales, confirmed the incident to Fox News Digital.

YOUTUBER MAKES WORLD'S FIRST RETRACTABLE LIGHTSABER THAT CAN CUT THROUGH STEEL

"Officers received reports of a man with a firearm entering Aberdeen station just before 9 a.m. on Saturday (April 6)," a spokesperson from the British Transport Police told Fox News Digital in an email.

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from Police Scotland and it was determined it was a false alarm," said the spokesperson.

In comments on his post, Grampian Stormtrooper told others the "blaster" was holstered and he was not brandishing it on the train when the police were called.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Many of the replies to the post were supportive of Grampian Stormtrooper — with one saying the person who called the police had "too much time on their hands."

"Please keep doing what you are doing."

"From a personal standpoint, any time I've seen you or anyone else out and about in cosplay or even just people rocking their own personal out-of-the-box style, it makes me smile and just makes the world seem a little brighter for a while," wrote one individual.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The same person added, "Please keep doing what you are doing."

Fox News Digital reached out to Grampian Stormtrooper for further comment and updates.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.