YouTuber makes world's first retractable lightsaber that can cut through steel

Movie magic has been brought to life with the world’s first retractable lightsaber.

YouTuber Alex Burkan, from Russia, was recently recognized by Guinness World Records as the creator of the world’s first retractable lightsaber, according to a recent press release. Burkan runs the popular YouTube channel Alex Lab.

Burkan’s lightsaber – which was inspired by the "Star Wars" movie franchise – produces a 3.28-foot (1 meter) plasma blade that reportedly reaches 5,072 Fahrenheit, according to the press release.

The blade can even cut through steel, according to Guinness.

"All my life I was a great ‘Star Wars’ fan and the lightsaber was my most-wanted gadget," Burkan said in a video.

He told Guinness that he’s mainly been researching and working with hydrogen generation equipment since 2013, which inspired him to try to make his own lightsaber. However, the process was apparently not easy.

"Every single step during [the] development and building process was a challenge," Burkan said.

He told Guinness that he’s spent years collecting ideas and spare parts for the lightsaber from the internet and scrapyards.

Burkan’s first lightsaber only lasts 30 seconds on full power, but it’s still a powerful tool.

"Plasma is a stream of high ironized particles so this lightsaber can also attract lightning and other high voltage charges," Alex said. "The most awesome thing this gadget can do is give you a true feeling of a real lightsaber in your hand."

He said he plans to continue to improve the lightsaber and its design.

"This is a first prototype so it has lots of limitations," he said. "It works for only 30 seconds on full power, the hydrogen torch is not as stable as it could be and you can easily see it when it moves. Sometimes the lightsaber just blows up in your hand because of hydrogen flashback."

Burkan isn’t the only lightsaber creator, according to Guinness.

Canadian company Hacksmith Industries also created a lightsaber, which won Guinness’ record for the first retractable proto-lightsaber. The company was started by another YouTuber, James Hobson.

Hacksmith Industries' lightsaber requires an external power source – attached to the lightsaber from a small backpack. The lightsaber is powered by liquid propane gas and oxygen gas, according to Guinness.

Now that he’s won a Guinness World Record for the first retractable lightsaber, Burkan said he’s working on making more movie technology come to life.

"Right now I am working on an ‘Iron Man’ suit and other equipment that also works on hydrogen," Burkan said.