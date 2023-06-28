Wedding to remember: Couple celebrates 'Star Wars'-themed day as storm troopers hit the dance floor

A movie-obsessed couple hosted a "Star Wars"-themed wedding — which ended in a surprise appearance from the famous storm troopers themselves.

Kate and Edward Coates of West Yorkshire, England, tied the knot in a wedding ceremony in Baildon, United Kingdom, on May 28, 2023.

The 38-year-old "Star Wars" obsessed bride told news agency SWNS that the couple wanted to incorporate the popular movie series into their special day in any way they could — as it was something that drew them to one another while dating.

"We started talking on Facebook … [We] spoke about ‘Star Wars,’" she said.

"That is how we kind of connected."

The "Star Wars"-themed day cost the couple over $20,000 and included some unique features.

The wedding included "Star Wars" decorations such as Darth Vader and storm trooper hats, "Star Wars" socks for the groomsmen, a Princess Leia figure in the bride’s bouquet and a themed wedding cake.

The bride even wore R2D2 Heely shoes under her white wedding dress.

After the ceremony, the guests were invited to sit at their assigned "Star Wars" character-named tables.

"From start to finish, it was just perfect."

The real stars of the show, however, came during the reception — when two hired storm troopers arrived to escort the couple to the dance floor, according to SWNS.

"They escorted us to the dance [floor] and then kicked off the evening reception by dancing and entertaining the guests," Coates said.

The guests were "shocked" by their surprise appearance, she also told SWNS.

"The best man said, ‘Oh, I can’t believe you did that — that was the best thing ever,’" she said.

The two storm troopers cost roughly $250 each, the bride said, noting that the couple knew they wanted storm troopers to make an appearance on their big day.

At the end of the night, guests were given miniature lightsabers to escort the newlyweds out.