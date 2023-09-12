Animal rescuers baffled by scores of Himalayan kittens dumped in Maryland park: 'It's a mystery'

When the Montgomery County Community Cat Coalition was contacted in mid-August about six Himalayan cats living outside in a park in Montgomery County, Maryland, the all-volunteer organization was not aware what it was about to discover.

"It turned out this was the tip of the iceberg," Beverly Caragher, a volunteer trapping coordinator with the organization, told Fox News Digital.

There were more than those six original kittens, the Montgomery County Community Cat Coalition (MC C3) would discover.

There were nearly 50 of these cats, dumped at various parks around the Wheaton, Maryland area, it turned out.

More are still being discovered, nearly a month later. And unlike the cats MC C3 normally deals with, these Himalayan cats and kittens were not feral, the organization said.

"The focus of (MC C3) is to trap, neuter, vaccinate and return feral or community cats," Caragher also told Fox News Digital.

The organization encourages people to spay and neuter their pets, regardless of whether the cats are indoor or community cats.

Community cats, said Caragher, are "most effectively and humanely controlled through the TNR process ("trap, neuter and return").

The cats "were scared and hungry, but otherwise in good shape."

"These community cats are not socialized and do best in their outdoor homes," she also said.

The Himalayans the organization discovered, however, "were indoor pet cats that do not belong outside," said Caragher.

The organization posted a message on Facebook that the cats "were scared and hungry, but otherwise in good shape."

Where these cats came from "is a mystery," Caragher also said.

She added that Montgomery County's animal services are investigating the animals' origin.

Rescuing the Himalayans has been a team effort between MC C3 and people living in the area, plus area shelters.

"Some citizens were able to pick the cats up and take them home or to the county shelter," said Caragher. "For other cats, Montgomery County Community Cat Coalition volunteers humanely trap the cats and get them into a foster situation."

When a cat is spotted, volunteers with MC C3 come with humane traps "and set about getting the cats."

Those cats "will either find permanent homes with the foster or they will be adopted out."

Since the initial discovery, the cats have been spotted in the residential neighborhood of Kemp Mill, Maryland, forcing MC C3 to adjust its approach.

"Using flyers, listserv, canvassing, and media attention, we have been asking the residents to call us when they see one of the cats," Caragher told Fox News Digital.

"It has been a real community effort," she said, noting that people have been donating food, donating money to help with medical costs and continuing to spread the word to keep an eye out for the cats.

"We ask they put out food and water for the cats. Some have cameras on the feeding areas," she said.

"Sometimes, we get them quickly. Sometimes, it takes several days before we are able to find them and trap," she added.

Some of the cats have died, she also said — and at least one was diagnosed with feline panleukopenia virus, also known as feline distemper.

Still, Caragher and the other volunteers are not deterred.

"We are determined to save as many lives as possible," she said.

Those interested in helping out the Himalayans can find additional information on the organization's Facebook page.

The Himalayan cat was first bred in the 1930s by two scientists from Harvard, says the website Cats.com.

The two bred Siamese and Persian cats, and the resulting cat, named "Newton's Debutante," looked like a mixture of both of his parents. Eventually they would be known as a Himalayan.

Newton's Debutante "had classic Siamese Colorpoint markings, blue eyes, and a long, silky coat," said Cats.com.

"He ultimately became one of the first cats to represent the Himalayan Colorpoint Persian breed."

Today, a Himalayan kitten from a breeder can be sold for anywhere from $200 to $3,000, said Cats.com.