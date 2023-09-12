Expand / Collapse search
Animal rescuers baffled by scores of Himalayan kittens dumped in Maryland park: 'It's a mystery'

Himalayan kittens, which can be sold for up to $3,000 each, somehow ended up in a suburban Maryland park

By Christine Rousselle Fox News
Published
When the Montgomery County Community Cat Coalition was contacted in mid-August about six Himalayan cats living outside in a park in Montgomery County, Maryland, the all-volunteer organization was not aware what it was about to discover.

"It turned out this was the tip of the iceberg," Beverly Caragher, a volunteer trapping coordinator with the organization, told Fox News Digital. 

There were more than those six original kittens, the Montgomery County Community Cat Coalition (MC C3) would discover. 

There were nearly 50 of these cats, dumped at various parks around the Wheaton, Maryland area, it turned out. 

More are still being discovered, nearly a month later. And unlike the cats MC C3 normally deals with, these Himalayan cats and kittens were not feral, the organization said.

Himalayan in humane trap looking miffed

Since the initial discovery of the Himalayan kittens, rescuers have found nearly 50 of the cats in various parks in Montgomery County, Maryland. (Montgomery County Community Cat)

"The focus of (MC C3) is to trap, neuter, vaccinate and return feral or community cats," Caragher also told Fox News Digital. 

The organization encourages people to spay and neuter their pets, regardless of whether the cats are indoor or community cats. 

Community cats, said Caragher, are "most effectively and humanely controlled through the TNR process ("trap, neuter and return"). 

The cats "were scared and hungry, but otherwise in good shape."

"These community cats are not socialized and do best in their outdoor homes," she also said. 

The Himalayans the organization discovered, however, "were indoor pet cats that do not belong outside," said Caragher. 

The organization posted a message on Facebook that the cats "were scared and hungry, but otherwise in good shape."

Where these cats came from "is a mystery," Caragher also said. 

Four Himalayan kittens eating food. They are cream with dark ears and faces.

The source of the cats "is a mystery," an animal rescuer told Fox News Digital.  (Montgomery County Community Cat Coalition)

She added that Montgomery County's animal services are investigating the animals' origin. 

Rescuing the Himalayans has been a team effort between MC C3 and people living in the area, plus area shelters. 

"Some citizens were able to pick the cats up and take them home or to the county shelter," said Caragher. "For other cats, Montgomery County Community Cat Coalition volunteers humanely trap the cats and get them into a foster situation."

When a cat is spotted, volunteers with MC C3 come with humane traps "and set about getting the cats."

Those cats "will either find permanent homes with the foster or they will be adopted out." 

Since the initial discovery, the cats have been spotted in the residential neighborhood of Kemp Mill, Maryland, forcing MC C3 to adjust its approach.

"Using flyers, listserv, canvassing, and media attention, we have been asking the residents to call us when they see one of the cats," Caragher told Fox News Digital. 

Flyer advertising what to do if you spy a kitten in the wild

The Montgomery County Community Cat Coalition has posted flyers in the area where the kittens are being discovered. (Montgomery County Community Cat Coalition)

"It has been a real community effort," she said, noting that people have been donating food, donating money to help with medical costs and continuing to spread the word to keep an eye out for the cats.

"We ask they put out food and water for the cats. Some have cameras on the feeding areas," she said. 

When a cat is spotted, volunteers with MC C3 come with humane traps "and set about getting the cats," she said. 

"Sometimes, we get them quickly. Sometimes, it takes several days before we are able to find them and trap," she added. 

Some of the cats have died, she also said — and at least one was diagnosed with feline panleukopenia virus, also known as feline distemper. 

Small Himalayan kitten with large blue eyes

The Montgomery County Community Cat Coalition in Maryland has received donations to cover veterinary costs for the Himalayan kittens.  (Montgomery County Community Cat Coalition)

Still, Caragher and the other volunteers are not deterred. 

"We are determined to save as many lives as possible," she said. 

Those interested in helping out the Himalayans can find additional information on the organization's Facebook page.

The Himalayan cat was first bred in the 1930s by two scientists from Harvard, says the website Cats.com.

The two bred Siamese and Persian cats, and the resulting cat, named "Newton's Debutante," looked like a mixture of both of his parents. Eventually they would be known as a Himalayan. 

Himalayan cat with light face markings in a cage

Himalayan cats are a newer breed; they were first bred in the 1930s. The cat shown here is one of the animals humanely captured by the Montgomery County Community Cat Coalition. (Montgomery County Community Cat Coalition)

Newton's Debutante "had classic Siamese Colorpoint markings, blue eyes, and a long, silky coat," said Cats.com. 

"He ultimately became one of the first cats to represent the Himalayan Colorpoint Persian breed." 

Today, a Himalayan kitten from a breeder can be sold for anywhere from $200 to $3,000, said Cats.com. 

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.