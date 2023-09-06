Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Adoptable Pets

Disabled kitten in Los Angeles named Cholula is looking for a home to share her 'world's loudest purr'

Don't let her spicy name fool you, says shelter: Cholula is a 'loving little creature'

By Christine Rousselle Fox News
Published
close
Anchors aweigh! Watch as two Maine Coon cats set sail Video

Anchors aweigh! Watch as two Maine Coon cats set sail

Fisher and Sailor — two Maine Coon cats from Tierra Verde, Florida — are really living up to their names. The felines enjoy cruising the open ocean with their family. Check out this video!

A five-month-old domestic shorthaired kitten named Cholula is hoping that the perfect family is out there for her in the Los Angeles area. 

The cat lives right now at the Best Friends Pet Adoption Center in Los Angeles, after she was transferred there from another shelter in Los Angeles.

While "very shy at first," Cholula "recovers very quickly and becomes this loving little creature with the world's loudest purr," the shelter told Fox News Digital. 

UTAH KITTY 'CANDY CORN' NEEDS A HOME AND WANTS 'TO MEET' A NEW FAMILY

Despite her hot sauce-inspired name, Cholula is quite the sweet cat, the shelter said. 

"She adores pets and face rubs, and the motor will start up at the mere sight of you if she thinks pets are coming," the group added. 

tabby cat playing with toys

Cholula loves to play and has the "world's loudest purr," her shelter in Los Angeles told Fox News Digital. (Best Friends Animal Society)

Cholula arrived at the Best Friends Pet Adoption Center with some sort of spinal defect, which the shelter thinks was caused by an injury or by congenital malformation. 

"This spinal defect has resulted in an abnormal gait and reduced control of her bladder and bowels," the group said.

UTAH KITTENS ROMULUS AND REMUS SEEK A LOVING NEW HOME TOGETHER

Despite this, Cholula is "surprisingly quick and agile," noted the shelter. 

"She is able to get onto the bed/couch on her own and even climb the cat tree. When you see her walk, you wouldn't think she can run as fast as she can when she wants to!"

tabby kitten staring into the camera with deep eyes

Cholula has a neurological issue that makes her walk a little different — but she is still capable of running, jumping and climbing, the shelter said. (Best Friends Animal Society)

Cholula, even at her young age, is "an excellent patient for her meds" and is "remarkably tolerant of her necessary care," said the Best Friends Pet Adoption Center. 

"She really is a lovely little character that would be a loyal companion to someone that has a slightly slower-paced life," they said. 

ORANGE TABBY, AN 'INCREDIBLE SINGLE DAD,' AND HIS TWO KITTENS SEEK HOME TOGETHER IN TEXAS

While adopting a cat with disabilities may seem to be overly burdensome or challenging, one experienced cat foster mother told Fox News Digital that the experience also comes with joy.

split of Cholula, a tabby kitten, licking her nose and walking gracefully

Cholula is shy at first but is quick to warm up to people, especially when she's given lots of affection, the shelter said. (Best Friends Animal Society)

Ash Houghton, who received considerable attention this summer with her disabled foster kitten Tater Tot, told Fox News Digital in July to consider giving a cat with special needs or disabilities a chance. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Don't be afraid," she said. "It's a lot of work, but seeing them grow and hit milestones is so rewarding."

She added, "Animals with disabilities or special needs have a much harder time finding a forever home, but if you are willing to put in the time and energy, it's so incredibly worth it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Want to read about other pets up for adoption? Check out this recent article from Fox News Digital: California senior dogs are ‘strongly bonded’ and up for adoption: Meet Rock and Roll

And click here for other Fox News Digital Adoptable Pets stories

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.